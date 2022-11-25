ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Rolls Past Auburn in 2022 Iron Bowl

The Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2, 6-2) defeated the Auburn Tigers (5-7, 2-6) 49-27 in the 2022 Iron Bowl. "I was really proud of our team, this whole season actually. To win ten games, to go through a rough patch when Bryce was hurt, now he's healthy again which makes us a different kind of team, I think," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
