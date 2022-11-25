Read full article on original website
NJ Family Leave Insurance — even hourly workers are eligible
New Jersey's Family Leave Insurance program, which gives workers paid time off to care for a loved or new baby, gets a lot of credit from advocates nationwide. But within the state's borders, not enough workers know about the benefits, and they're missing out, according to research released this month by The Shift Project at Harvard University's Malcolm Wiener Center for Social Policy.
The richest and poorest counties in New Jersey, ranked
💵 Personal incomes in New Jersey grew by 7.7% in 2021, according to federal data. 📈 Statewide per capita income in New Jersey last year was $77,016. In 2020, it was $71,505. 💲 New Jersey's income growth last year narrowed the gap slightly but remained behind Massachusetts and...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Receives The Third Most Disaster Aid In The Country, Ocean County With The Highest Compounding Risks, New Report Shows
New Jersey ranks the third most vulnerable state in the country when it comes to weather disasters, a newly released report by Rebuild by Design shows. During the 10-year period between 2011 and 2021, Garden State residents had suffered an average of $815 per person in weather-related damages, trailing only New York and Louisiana, and had 13 declared disaster zones.
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing Problems
Large populations of wild turkeys that roam freely throughout New Jersey neighborhoods have been causing ongoing problems for years for local residents, yet very little is really being done to solve the problem.
insidernj.com
Hero Hazard Pay Languishes under the Self-Dealing Gold Dome
It’s been a tough almost three years for New Jersey’s essential workforce between who knows how many COVID deaths and long haul cases of the vexing virus as well as a 20 to 24 percent hike in healthcare premiums. Whether you are a congregant care worker, nurse or security guard you are also feeling the pinch of near record inflation and record corporate profit taking.
Only in New Jersey: This word was named our state’s weirdest slang term
This is an odd topic. We’re going to talk about what one website is calling the weirdest slang word in New Jersey. Let’s start by saying the word New Jersey slang word is not a curse. As a matter of fact, anyone in your family, no matter what age, would be able to say it and not get grounded.
Falling behind on credit card bills? We asked an NJ expert what to do
Have higher costs forced you to depend more on credit cards?. Many New Jersey residents were already way behind on their bills a year ago, and the problem is only expected to worsen as residents receive their bills in early 2023 for the holiday shopping they're doing now. In the...
NJ Ranks High With Online Shopping Scams
According to Social Catfish, which prevents online scams, Americans can expect an unprecedented number of online scams in 2022. Americans will spend an incredible estimated $209.7 billion on online purchases with a record of $394 million lost to online shopping scams. Online shopping has grown leaps and bounds from $124...
All of N.J.’s adult legal weed stores are run by big corporations. That has to change, many say.
With the last big company-owned dispensary selling adult recreational marijuana in New Jersey this year up and running in Fort Lee, smaller operators like Salvatore Piazza contend the state must now focus on helping folks like himself, the so-called little guys trying to enter the nascent cannabis industry. “It’s embarrassing...
Is this New Jersey’s convenience store?
I’ve always been a little curious about Wawa convenience stores. It stems from their overall consistency and that they seem to have everything you need when you’re in a pinch. Now, Wawa has added delivery and full scale catering services to take things to the next level. Many...
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
The Genuinely Surprising News About Credit Scores Here In New Jersey
No one is going to disagree that times are tough when it comes to money, but how does the economy affect credit scores here in the Garden State?. Not only do we find ourselves putting more stuff on our credit cards, often by necessity, but let’s not forget that Christmas is right around the corner.
Gov. Murphy signs executive order addressing the teacher shortage
Governor Phil Murphy has signed an executive order creating a new task force intended to help address the state’s school staff shortages, in wake of a nationwide survey by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), a branch of the U.S. Education Department. The new task force would fall...
NJ Sen. Cory Booker to The Feds: “Please Explain” – WHY Did They Make NJDOT Change the Clever Signs?
You may have seen that recently, The Federal Highway Administration ordered NJDOT to revert their snarky, funny roadway safety messages back to standard messaging. I was just as bummed as you were! Some of the clever messaging included signs like:. “Hold on to your butts — help prevent forest fires”...
NJ Residents Looking For More Money From Gov
$500 will be sent to low-income undocumented immigrants, and formerly incarcerated people living in NJ.Photo by(baona/iStock) As the end of 2022 subtly creeps up on us, some of the not-so-subtle signs of the times create an unsettling feeling of uncertainty when we think about what’s to come in 2023.
njurbannews.com
Murphy signs executive order establishing task force to help address public school staff shortages across NJ
With the ongoing national shortage of school staff impacting school districts across New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced at the annual New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) Convention today that he has signed an executive order establishing a task force to help the State address the challenges facing our educational workforce. The Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey created under Executive Order No. 309 will develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the State.
Fire plan would cut 2.4 million New Jersey Pinelands trees
BASS RIVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — (AP) — Up to 2.4 million trees would be cut down as part of a project to prevent major wildfires in a federally protected New Jersey forest heralded as a unique environmental treasure. New Jersey environmental officials say the plan to kill trees...
Paper bags could be back in grocery stores. Why did N.J. ban them in the first place?
In the midst of the holidays, New Jerseyans are approaching a sustainable milestone this December: seven months into the single-use plastic bag ban. Since May 4, the law has banned single-use plastic bags at all store registers, and paper bags at most grocery stores and all big box stores. The bill to ban bags, other single-use plastic items and Styrofoam-like products was signed into law in November 2020, and the state gave stores and consumers 18 months to prepare.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in New Jersey
Known as the Garden State, New Jersey is home to over nine million residents. The fifth smallest state by area but the 11th largest by population, New Jersey is densely populated and heavily urbanized. Despite this, the state boasts nearly of 50% forest coverage and a long border with the Atlantic Ocean, known as the Jersey Shore. New Jersey is also home to many rivers, including the Delaware and Hudson rivers. Though it is lacking in what some might call “true” mountains, the state does have a few high points. But, just how tall is the highest point in New Jersey?
Another Price Increase For New York City Commuters Coming From New Jersey
I know you are sick and tired of these price increase announcements but I'd rather give you all the information rather versus you finding out the hard way. If you work remotely, this news will not apply to you. If you are one of those city commuters, buckle up. According...
