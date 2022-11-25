ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
seminoletribune.org

Florida judge recognized for work with Seminole Tribe

Judge Jose Izquierdo, who serves in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, has been recognized for his ongoing partnership with the Seminole Tribe. Izquierdo received the 2022 William E. Gladstone award at the Florida Children and Families Summit in Orlando over the summer. Gladstone was a Miami judge who...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

$1M in stolen diamonds for celebrity video scam recovered in Miami

MIAMI -- Nearly $1 million in diamonds, stolen in 2017 as part of an elaborate scheme in which notorious conman James Sabatino pretended to be a music executive representing Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, were recently recovered by the FBI in Miami.Sabatino, 46, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence at the highest security prison in the country for stealing more than $10 million in jewels and other items, including the Timberlake-Biel jewels. What made Sabatino's crimes even more remarkable is that he committed them from his jail cell at the Federal Detention Center in Miami where he...
MIAMI, FL
getnews.info

Mandrake Restaurant & Lounge, the New Sensation in Miami Beach

Mandrake Miami is a prestigious American restaurant offering top-of-the-line gourmet food and beverages, indoor & outdoor seating options, as well as exquisite VIP rooms for any event. The successful businesspeople, owners of bars, nightclubs, concert venues, and artist producers in Canada, Melissa Granda and Nahim Jorge Bonilla, came from snowy...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
wtxl.com

Florida woman sues Velveeta maker over cooking times

HIALEAH, Fla. — A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against the maker of Velveeta, alleging that the statement on its microwavable shells and cheese meal is misleading because the product takes longer to cook than the 3.5 minutes claimed on the package. Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, filed the...
FLORIDA STATE
miamisprings.com

County Mayor Vetoes Annexation for VG & Medley

After scoring back to back votes in favor of annexation, the Village of Virginia Gardens and the Town of Medley were both stunned by the veto from Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. That means VG and Medley will need to resume their attempts at annexation as it is effectively dead right now.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
seminoletribune.org

Boys & Girls Club renamed for Max B. Osceola Jr.

HOLLYWOOD – Visitors to the Howard Tiger Recreation Center on the Hollywood Reservation will soon see new large letters on the front of the building welcoming them to the “Max B. Osceola Jr. Hollywood Boys & Girls Club.”. Osceola’s life and work was recognized at an emotional ceremony...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue and Spirit Hit Hard

Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports […]
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
travelexperta.com

Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks

Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks. Fort Lauderdale International Airport, which is actually located in Hollywood, is outside of the main city of Fort Lauderdale. We’re talking maybe like 15 minutes away. Everything around that area is quite close to one another. It’s quickly growing as a much larger international hub. Today we’re going to be talking about FLL Airport.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Season to Share: Grandparents in their 70s caring for 4 grandkids in cramped house where everything's broken

Life already was plenty challenging for Catherine and Otis Hall, with their daughter, her disabled husband and four grandchildren crowded into the septuagenarian couple’s three-bedroom home. Then, one day about a year ago, their 35-year-old daughter started complaining that she felt sick. It was the beginning of a series of heart attacks that...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Coast Guard repatriates 180 people to Haiti, 46 children

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 180 people back to Haiti, including 46 children. Coast Guard officials said a good Samaritan alerted Key West watchstanders of an overloaded sailing vessel on Monday, Nov. 21 at around 5 a.m. Coast Guard air and surface assets, and Customs...
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Beautiful Lakefront Mansions in Palm Beach Florida back on The Market for $78.5 Million

1350 N Lake Way Home in Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 1350 N Lake Way, Palm Beach, Florida is a beautiful lakefront mansion was originally constructed in 2013 and billionaire former casino mogul Steve Wynn paid $49 million for this estate in December 2021. This Home in Palm Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 13,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1350 N Lake Way, please contact Lawrence A Moens (Phone: 561-655-5510) at Lawrence A. Moens Associates, Inc for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH, FL

