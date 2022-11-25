The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the most iconic motorcycles, and it changed the superbike game upon arrival in 1999. In fact, it earned so much popularity in the early 2000s, Suzuki decided to up the crazy and strip off the Hayabusa’s fairing to create a hyper streetfighter, thus birthing the Suzuki B-King. It was ahead of its time in 2008, though, as nakeds were mostly thought of as easy-goers rather than performance machines. But it was every bit impressive, and still feels so after all these years.

8 DAYS AGO