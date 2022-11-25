ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanarightnow.com

One dead, one injured in overnight shooting on Billings South Side

BILLINGS, Mont. - One man is dead and another injured in an overnight shooting on Billings South Side. Sergeant Schwartz with the Billings Police Department said police responded to a shooting at 11:19 p.m. on November 27. They found a deceased man in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South. An injured man was located in the 100 block of Hallowell.
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Investigators ID human remains found south of Red Lodge

The following is a press release from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office:. RED LODGE, Mont. - "On June 20, 2004, a hiker discovered a human skull approximately 15 miles south of Red Lodge, Montana off U.S. Highway 212 in Carbon County. Law enforcement responded with search teams and recovered additional skeletonized remains (a femur and pelvic bone). Subsequent forensic analysis determined that the bones came from the same individual and indicated that they belonged to a male between the ages of 15 and 32. DNA from the remains were entered in the Missing and Unidentified Remains section of the national Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), but there was no match with a relative donor.
RED LODGE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy