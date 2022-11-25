ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor-on-the-lake, OH

WFMJ.com

Car crashes through guardrail into Lake Erie

Authorities in Lake County have retrieved a car that crashed through a guardrail and plunged into Lake Erie just east of Mentor Beach Park. Sheriff’s Deputies as well as Mentor-on-the-Lake Police and Firefighters were called out early Friday to Twilight Drive where they found the car on the other side of large rocks along the shoreline.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say

WKYC

