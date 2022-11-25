Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Car crashes through guardrail into Lake Erie
Authorities in Lake County have retrieved a car that crashed through a guardrail and plunged into Lake Erie just east of Mentor Beach Park. Sheriff’s Deputies as well as Mentor-on-the-Lake Police and Firefighters were called out early Friday to Twilight Drive where they found the car on the other side of large rocks along the shoreline.
Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Drunk driver flips car: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police and fire units responded to a rollover crash at 6:11 p.m. Nov. 6. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later questioned by police. The Lakewood woman said she crashed when she swerved to avoid hitting a deer. She reportedly showed signs of impairment and...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio’s most dangerous intersections, according to ODOT (interactive map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), road work is now complete on Kinsman Road on East 93rd Street, one of the 150 most dangerous roads in Ohio. Officials say the intersection was prioritized for safety improvements after Governor Mike Dewine asked ODOT to identify...
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio: Several counties once again have 'high' community spread
CLEVELAND — As we move into the holiday season and the weather gets colder, COVID-19 cases again appear to be on the rise in Northeast Ohio, and some residents are being urged to take further precautions. According to the CDC, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, and Trumbull counties are...
WKYC
Education Station: Statewide Hackathon competition won by Northeast Ohio team
CLEVELAND — In Cleveland's first time hosing "Hackathon", a Northeast Ohio team took home first place at this year's competition!. A couple of weeks ago, 3News told you about Hackathon - a statewide competition where students build mobile apps that help solve real-world problems. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
Federal prosecutors in Cleveland led the country in filing search warrants, subpoenas during first half of 2022, study finds
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal prosecutors in northern Ohio issued more search warrants and subpoenas than any other federal district in the country in the first six months of the year. They even outpaced Miami prosecutors, who have historically been some of the nation’s busiest. The U.S. attorney’s office signed...
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for November 28, 2022
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous Powerball story on Nov. 8, 2022. After nobody hit the $56 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Monday, Nov. 28, the new jackpot now grows to $65 million -- which carries a cash option worth $33.7 million.
Live-in boyfriend wanted for murder of Adrianna Taylor who was found buried in Pennsylvania, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, November 28, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. CORRECTION: Anthony Kennedy has not yet been arrested for the murder of Adrianna Taylor. An arrest warrant has been issued...
Northeast Ohio shops gearing up for Small Business Saturday
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Since 2010, Small Business Saturday is held annually to encourage people to shop locally. It's a left turn from the day before: Black Friday, when a rush of shoppers normally flock to big-time retailers for the best post-Thanksgiving deals. But once that mad dash starts settling...
Cleveland Magazine highlights ways to enjoy winter fun across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is home to so many fun and exciting attractions year-round and the fun doesn’t stop when the cold weather arrives. 3News' Kierra Cotton met up with Cleveland Magazine Editor Dillon Stewart, who shared the nearly 50 ways they're encouraging Northeast Ohioans to embrace this year's winter season.
Gas prices fall again: Down another 14 cents in Cleveland, 13 cents in Akron
CLEVELAND — Drivers are getting even more relief at the pump as gas prices have dropped once again throughout Northeast Ohio. In Cleveland, gas prices have fallen 14.5 cents within the last week, bringing the city’s average to $3.36 per gallon. For context, GasBuddy says these prices are 30.3 cents cheaper than one month ago and 12.9 cents higher than a year ago.
Winning Ohio Lottery ticket worth $711,000 hits Rolling Cash 5 jackpot: See where the lucky ticket was sold
SEVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous lottery story on Nov 8, 2022. The Ohio Lottery says one lucky ticket hit the Rolling Cash 5 jackpot worth $711,000 during Friday’s drawing. The winning ticket, which was an auto-pick, was...
Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating Rink
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Ohio offers one of the best and biggest ice skating rinks in the country located right in Akron. Keep reading to learn more.
WKYC
Breezy and cloudy: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for November 28, 2022
You can expect mostly cloudy skies with temps in the low 40s. Hollie Strano has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for November 28, 2022.
SUV crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts, Parma murder victim found wrapped in plastic identified, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, November 21, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out what know about an SUV crashing into an Apple store and killing 1 person and injuring 16 others...
OHSAA state football championships: Meet the 4 Northeast Ohio teams who will be competing this weekend in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — Kids across Ohio have been dreaming of this moment for their entire lives. Now, for a select few of them, it's finally here. The Ohio High School Athletic Association will hold its state football championships this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It's become a time-honored tradition in Stark County, and as is always the case, 14 teams across seven divisions will compete to be the best in the Buckeye State.
'Cleveland is the most generous city': Northeast Ohioans help their communities for Thanksgiving
CLEVELAND — As families across the country give thanks this Thursday, many here in Northeast Ohio will spend the day giving to others. "I think Cleveland is the most generous city that I know of, no matter what the need is they seem to meet it," said Meghan Pitrak with Catholic Charities.
'Home' Coming: Betsy Kling shows Carmen Blackwell around some special places from her childhood
COPLEY, Ohio — As many of us prepare to head home for the holidays, this is the perfect time of year to revisit and remember some of those special places from our childhoods that just make us think of coming home. 3News Chief Meteorologist and anchor Betsy Kling grew...
Ohio lawmakers examining potentially harsher sentences for illegal gun possession
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio House measure aimed at increasing penalties for those who have a gun illegally is advancing in committee, but its opponents argue it won’t change the problems it sets out to fix. The bill itself. Ohio state Rep. Kyle Koehler’s House Bill 383 raises...
WKYC
