Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Mysuncoast.com
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police released a photo of a radar gun readout Monday showing a driver was stopped recently after being clocked at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a Twitter post, police say the incident happened last week in the 2700 block of Tamiami Trail, north of Webber Street. The driver, who they did not identify, was arrested for DUI and reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .171. The legal limit is 0.08.
Police: Woman facing second-degree murder charge in connection to 'suspicious death'
SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police arrested a 43-year-old woman who they say is connected to a suspicious death that happened on Nov. 21. Eugenia Bright was taken into custody and is now facing charges of second-degree murder. It all started just before 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, when...
Hillsborough deputies: Woman held against her will rescued from house
DOVER, Fla. — Deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office rescued a woman who they say was being held against her will at a home in Dover. The sheriff's office says the dispatch center received several phone calls Friday on reports of someone being held against their will — authorities later learned the woman tried to call. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home off Wilkinson Drive.
Suspect arrested in Sarasota 'suspicious death' case
A suspect was arrested on Monday, one week after officials opened a homicide investigation in Sarasota.
Jury finds Tampa man guilty for involvement in 2020 double homicide
A man involved in a 2020 double homicide was found guilty, according to an announcement from attorney Robert B. Handberg.
Have you seen Isabella? Police search for missing Bradenton 7-year-old
BRADENTON, Fla. — Have you seen Isabella? Bradenton police say officers are actively searching for the missing 7-year-old. Isabella Gabrielle Houston was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday on 26th Street E near 13th Avenue E. Police said she was reported missing just before 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. Isabella is...
Woman accused of killing Charlotte County deputy claims other cars were at fault
Smith was driving northbound on I-75 near the Jones Loop exit, when she allegedly swerved from the far-left lane into the paved shoulder and crashed into Taylor.
9-year-old boy found dead in Polk County lake
DUNDEE, Fla. — Dive teams have located the body of the 9-year-old boy who fell from a boat into a Polk County lake over the weekend, the sheriff's office said on Tuesday. Sheriff's office deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday to Lake Annie to look for the child after he didn't resurface, the agency said in a news release.
10NEWS
Polk prosecutors drop drug charges against Lakeland man in case highlighted by 10 Tampa Bay
LAKELAND, Fla. — Prosecutors in Polk County have dropped drug charges against a Lakeland man who questioned the honesty of the police officers who arrested him. “I just want a sense of peace, honestly," 32-year-old Joshua Chatmon said. Chatmon says he’s relieved the charges against him have been dropped...
St. Pete man arrested for killing woman with hatchet, deputies say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman attacked with a hatchet in her home days before Thanksgiving has died from her injuries. Now, her accused killer is set to face a murder charge. Just after 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Pinellas County deputies responded to a home near the corner of...
40 DUI arrests made over holiday weekend in Hillsborough County
Nearly two dozen people were arrested for DUI over the holiday weekend and hundreds more stopped during the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office driver safety campaign dubbed “Operation Turkey Trot.”
Hit and run suspect shot & killed after pointing gun at officers: Sheriff
An early Sunday morning hit and run led to one man being shot dead by police in a St. Petersburg home, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Bradenton police locate missing 7-year-old girl
Police have located a 7-year-old girl who went missing in Bradenton on Monday.
'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop
LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Florida woman found with hatchet ‘protruding from her head,’ deputies say
A man in St. Petersburg is accused of trying to kill a woman with a hatchet on Tuesday morning.
St. Pete Police Officer On “No-Duty” Status After Officer-Involved Shooting
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the City of St. Petersburg. At approximately 3:48 a.m. on November 27, 2022, St. Petersburg Police Officers responded to a report of
Settlements reached in lawsuit after fatal Pinellas County Circle K fire
Court records indicate a settlement has been reached after a deadly fire at a Circle K in Pinellas County. The fire happened in December of 2021.
Crash in Collier County leaves Tampa driver dead, 4 passengers injured, FHP says
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A driver from Tampa is dead and four other passengers were left with injuries after a crash Tuesday morning in Collier County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on Interstate 75 in the left lane, just south of Exit 111 (Immokalee Road). But for some reason, the car reportedly drove off the road and crashed into several trees.
Lakeland Police Searching For Woman Who Put Dachshund Puppy In Her Purse
LAKELAND, Fla. – Police in Lakeland are searching for a woman who stole a puppy by placing it in her purse and fleeing the store location. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m., an unidentified woman was captured on surveillance video stealing a
St. Pete man accused of wielding hatchet at woman's head arrested
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is behind bars after authorities said he put a hatchet through a woman's head days before Thanksgiving. Just after 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home near the corner of 24th Street North and 40th Avenue North in St. Pete on a report of an attempted murder.
