BRENHAM VFW AUXILIARY TO HOST BREAKFAST WITH SANTA SATURDAY
The Brenham VFW Auxiliary 7104 invites children and families this Saturday to have breakfast with Santa. The breakfast will be held at VFW Post 7104, located at 1200 East Tom Green Street, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Kids ages 2-10 can visit with Santa and enjoy breakfast with him. Entry...
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS BRENHAM CHRISTMAS STROLL, LIVE NATIVITY SCENE
Two holiday events this weekend in Brenham will be previewed during tomorrow’s (Tuesday) Community Corner program on KWHI. Brenham Main Street Manager Monique Breaux will talk about the Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade in downtown Brenham on Friday and Saturday. Tamara Beard will discuss the Church of Jesus Christ...
26TH ANNUAL ROUND TOP TOUR OF HOMES ON SATURDAY
The Round Top Area Historical Society is holding their 26th Annual Christmas Tour of Homes this weekend. The tour, which runs from 11am-5pm Saturday, features seven properties that have been decorated for Christmas. The properties include:. A modern farmhouse owned by Zach Lamberth and Cara Vasquez at 309 North Live...
CUBETTE SOFTBALL HOSTING 5TH ANNUAL RIBEYE DINNER AND AUCTION
The Brenham Cubette Softball Team will be hosting their 5th Annual Ribeye Dinner and Auction Fundraiser on Saturday, January 7, at the Washington County Event Center beginning at 5:30pm. In addition to the dinner, the 2005 State Championship Team will be honored at the event. They have tables of eight...
BURTON CHRISTMAS MARKET COMING DECEMBER 10
The Burton Heritage Society and the Burton Chamber of Commerce are inviting the public to the Burton Christmas Market. The Burton Christmas Market is Saturday, December 10, from noon-4pm. The Market will feature hand-crafted local items, baked goods, and more at the Burton Railroad Depot and the Burton Roadhouse. If...
Check out this list of holiday events happening in the Brazos Valley
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It's time to deck the halls across the Brazos Valley! Below is list of events filled with holiday magic and fun for you, friends and the whole family. Oh deer! (See what we did there?) Santa's reindeer escaped the North Pole and found their way to Bryan! Now, Santa needs your help finding them in this holiday scavenger hunt. They are scattered across City of Bryan locations for a chance to win prizes! There's nine of them!
FAYETTEVILLE COUNTRY CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION ON DECEMBER 10
Area residents are invited to visit the town of Fayetteville for their annual Country Christmas Celebration, which is coming up two weeks from today, on Saturday December 10. The event, which is sponsored by the Fayetteville Bank, begins with the 25th annual Home Tour from noon-4pm. Visitors can see historic homes, newly remodeled houses, and the Old Schoolhouse.
HOSPICE BRAZOS VALLEY IN BRENHAM WREATH SALE
The Hospice Brazos Valley in Brenham Wreath Sale is coming up and the public is invited to take part. The sale is Friday, December 2, from 8am-2pm at their office located at 302 East Blue Bell Road. The wreaths are $45 each and swags are $35 each. Limited quantities are...
BRENHAM CHILDREN’S CHORUS TO PERFORM “IN THE SPIRIT”
The Brenham Children’s Chorus is inviting the public their holiday concert presentation entitled, “In the Spirit.”. The concert will feature Christmas songs designed to put you in the mood for the holidays. The musical presentation is part of the 20-year celebration of the Brenham Children’s Chorus. The...
ROAD CONSTRUCTION FOR MLK PARKWAY BEGINS DEC. 5
A major road reconstruction project begins Monday morning on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Brenham. The work will take place between North Park Street and Burleson Street and will consist of removing the current pavement, resurfacing the road with concrete, and replacing some sections of curb and gutter. The project is expected to last until March 31, 2023.
BLINN COLLEGE PRESENTING “SOUNDS OF THE SEASON”
The Blinn College District Wind Symphony and Choirs invite the public to experience “Sounds of the Season.”. The festive holiday concert will be held on Friday, December 16, at Festival Hill in Round Top beginning at 7pm. The performance will include the Blinn College Wind Symphony and Brenham High...
BELLVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT TO HOLD ACTIVE SHOOTER RESPONSE TRAINING
The Bellville Police Department is teaming up with the Bellville United Methodist Church to offer an active shooter response training seminar. The seminar will be held Tuesday night from 6:30-7:30pm at the Church, which is located at 234 South Masonic Street in Bellville. According to Bellville Police, the training session...
WASHINGTON COUNTY LITTLE LEAGUE EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT DEADLINE
Sday) is the last day to take advantage of the early bird discount for Washington County Little League’s 2023 season. The cost is $75 for tee ball and coach pitch, and $95 for machine pitch and above. If you register before the end of the day tomorrow, you can...
VFW POST TO HOLD PEARL HARBOR REMEMBRANCE
VFW Post 7104 in Brenham is hosting a gathering to recall the 1941 attack at Pearl Harbor. The gathering is being held on Wednesday, December 7, on the 81st anniversary of the event, which brought the United States into World War II. On that day, Japanese fighter pilots attacked U.S....
Plantersville's 'painted church' a gem of its own
If you live around Houston, you may know about “The Painted Churches of Texas.” They are restored churches from the 1800s with paintings, statues, choir lofts with pipe organs and antiques. Many stunning restored churches, both brick or wood, exist throughout Texas. The best known 20 are near...
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO OPEN BIDS FOR PROJECTS ON MONDAY
The Burton ISD Board of Trustees have called a special meeting for Monday night. Board members are scheduled to open project bids for the track and football field, and the projects bids for the HVAC system. Both agenda items are part of the bond project for Burton ISD that were...
BLINN STUDENT MENTORING PROGRAM RECEIVES LARGE GRANT
The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has awarded a Student Success Acceleration Program Implementation Grant to the Blinn College District. The $180,000 grant is to support the college’s student mentoring program, Blinn Navigators. Navigators is a student-centered program in which volunteer faculty and staff support students in achieving their...
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD ACCEPTS BOND BIDS FOR FOOTBALL FIELD, TRACK, HVAC
The Burton School Board on Monday accepted the remaining bids for the Burton ISD bond project. Trustees unanimously selected the bid of Hellas for $3,125,000 for the football field and track, along with the bid of Round Top HVAC for $2,436,795 for the HVAC system. The board approved the bids after initially tabling action on them during a meeting on November 17th, when it voted on other construction bids.
TWO ARRESTED BY BRENHAM POLICE SUNDAY NIGHT
A traffic stop late Sunday night in Brenham resulted in the arrest of two Austin-area women. Just past 11 p.m., Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South for an equipment violation. Officer Morong reported immediately smelling the odor of burnt marijuana coming from...
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO DISCUSS JAIL SECURITY FENCE
The Washington County Commissioners Court has a brief meeting scheduled for Tuesday morning. The main item on the agenda is to award a bid for a fence at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office told commissioners at their meeting back on November 1 that the fence is...
