Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
The 13 best Apple Black Friday deals on AirPods, iPads, and more
Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday tech deals in real time Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now. Read now.
ZDNet
The 25 best Black Friday Samsung deals on Galaxy phones, TVs, and more
Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday tech deals in real time Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now. Read now.
ZDNet
The 54 best early Cyber Monday tech deals
If you're skipped the in-store shopping chaos of Black Friday this year, there's great news. Retailers all across the market are still offering discounts on major products throughout the shopping weekend online, saving you the time and energy of in-store shopping ahead of Cyber Monday. Live blog: 110+ of the...
ZDNet
The 16 best Cyber Monday storage deals still available
Cyber Monday has been and gone, but there are still significant savings available if you look in the right places. The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals still available. If you missed out on this year's mega sale events, no problem. ZDNET is rounding up the best tech...
ZDNet
The 47 best Black Friday laptop deals on Dell, Lenovo, Macs, and 2-in-1s
Black Friday deals and discounts are still available on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday itself was on Nov. 25, but the sales engine remains up and running, and there are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month. ZDNET has rounded up its...
ZDNet
The 20 best Cyber Monday tech deals you can still shop at Target right now
Cyber Monday is today, which means everyone is on the hunt for the best deals they may have missed on Black Friday. Whether you're prepping for holiday gifts or just taking advantage of seasonal price drops, we made it a little easier and compiled the best tech deals Target has to offer.
ZDNet
The 23 best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals on iRobot, Roborock, and more
This is the time of year when household budgets are stretched thin planning out holiday celebrations and gift giving. It's also the time of year when the deals really start to heat up as retailers fight for your hard earned dollars. Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday...
ZDNet
The 63 best Cyber Monday laptop deals: Mac, Chromebook, 2-in-1, and more
HP Laptop - 17z-cp100 for $380 (save $270) at HP. Lenovo - Yoga 7i 14" 2.2K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $700 (save $300) at Best Buy. HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg200 for $595 (save $405) at HP. HP Pavilion x360 Convertible - 15t-dw400for $500 (save $280) at HP. HP Envy x360...
ZDNet
Upgrade your tool box with these deals before Cyber Monday 2022 ends
You can pick up some excellent savings this Cyber Monday. If you've been waiting to invest in a new drill, or if you've finally decided it's time to DIY your household fixes, you're in luck. Right now, you can save on handy devices like a car battery booster or a screwdriver set.
ZDNet
The 24 best Black Friday phone deals for iPhone and Android handsets
Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday tech deals in real time Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now. Read now.
Apple picks the best apps of the year
Tech giant Apple announced the best apps and games of this year, including the ultra-popular BeReal social app and fitness tracking app Gentler Streak.
ZDNet
The 18 best Black Friday on Dell laptops and PCs ahead of Cyber Monday
Dell's Black Friday deals were off the charts, with incredible savings on popular models. The Precision Workstation line, for example, had two popular models on sale ahead of Black Friday, with savings of more than $1,800. This is the line that supports 3D modeling software with powerful processors and professional graphics, perfect for graphic designers, architects, and other professionals. Less expensive models, like the Inspiron and the XPS, are priced hundreds of dollars lower than their usual prices. There's a wide range of what you can expect with a Dell product, be it a touchscreen laptop that rotates 360 degrees or a gaming laptop or a 27-inch all-in-one PC.
ZDNet
Nintendo Switch Lite deals for Cyber Monday
It wouldn't be the holiday season without Nintendo's gaming consoles starting to go out of stock everywhere. I can hear the bells jingling, right behind the "dooting" sounds of everyone and their mothers checking out with a Nintendo Switch Lite. If you missed Black Friday 2022 and have the console...
ZDNet
Want a robot vacuum for less than $120? Anker's Eufy is 60% off at Walmart
The holiday season is the perfect time to invest in smart home technology, and it helps that Black Friday deals are still going strong. Robot vacuums are relatively new, but price points continue to drop every year -- making them affordable for the average household. We've found a robot vacuum deal ahead of Black Friday for the Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro. Normally priced at $299, Walmart has discounted the product by $180, so you only pay $119.
ZDNet
Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 8 deal: Save $50 at Best Buy
If you've been eyeing the Apple Watch Series 8 but haven't wanted to jump on that full price, for the first time ever, it's finally on sale. During Cyber Monday, you can score the flagship watch for only $379 -- the first time it's ever dropped that low. Also: Live...
ZDNet
Why pay full price for an iPad Pro when you can save $400
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping weekend has only just begun, but there are great deals already across various retailers. If you're looking to save big on devices like phones, computers, and tablets, now is the time to shop. Also: Live blog: The best early Cyber Monday deals 2022...
ZDNet
Cyber Monday: Save $90 on DJI Mini 2 Fly, plus five drone accessory deals
Cyber Monday is a great time for drone pilots to pick up some new gear for less -- whether that be a new drone or some more microSD cards (as a drone pilot you can't have enough microSD cards for your footage), you'll get more bang for your bucks today than you usually will.
ZDNet
I saved $50 on the Anker 737 portable power bank this Cyber Monday
I'm always on the go, and I need a power source that keeps my tech running at full speed. Since I missed out on the discount during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, I've been stalking the Anker 737 portable power bank, hoping the price would drop from $150. This weekend, my wishes came true -- it dropped by $50 to only $100.
ZDNet
Get a 32-inch Fire TV for just $99 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Amazon is selling their Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Fire TV as part of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 for only $99.99. Also: Live blog: The best early Cyber Monday deals 2022 in real time. Live blog: 110+ of the best Cyber Monday deals. Cyber Monday deals are here, with...
ZDNet
Amazon Fire TV Sticks are still deeply discounted up to 50% for Cyber Monday
Want to take make your TV smarter? Amazon's Fire TV Sticks offer an affordable, easy way to bring streaming from your laptop and phone to the big screen: All you have to do is plug in the attachment into your TV, turn on the TV, and connect to the internet with the Fire TV remote to get set up.
Comments / 0