CNBC

I talked to 70 parents of highly successful adults: 4 phrases they never used while raising them

In researching her book, "Raising an Entrepreneur," Margot Machol Bisnow interviewed 70 parents who had raised highly successful adults about how they helped prepare them to best achieve their dreams and spark their entrepreneurial spirit. Bisnow identified four phrases these parents never uttered in order to instill confidence in their growing children. Watch the video to learn more and to understand how avoiding these phrases can work to help parents achieve this goal with their own kids.
Htens Reviews

10 Toxic Things Parents Say to Their Children: Some Toxic Statements You Should Avoid

In this article, we will be looking at 10 toxic things parents say to their children and some toxic statements you should avoid. Being a parent takes a lot of time and effort. Your responsibility and obligations for your children never end once you become a parent. Parenting can be difficult and draining, and it can bring out the best and the worst in you. How effective a parent you will be is entirely up to you.
psychologytoday.com

When Parents Gaslight Their Children

Gaslighting and lying to children is particularly harmful. Parental gaslighting can be devastating to children and the parent-child relationship. Parents can gain respect from their children by taking responsibility for their errors and flaws. Gaslighting is destructive to all relationships and hurtful to the person being targeted. Children are particularly...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Victims in Abusive Relationship Will Say Certain Phrases

People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. When I was younger I was guilty of this behavior, as my partner was abusive. As time went on, my reality became harder and harder to hide. The happiness I claimed to be feeling was questioned because I could barely smile. When I tried spending time with friends, my phone would blow up with calls from my controlling ex-boyfriend.
SheKnows

It’s Important To Teach Your Kids the Difference Between Being Nice & Being Kind — Here’s How

A few weeks ago, my daughter asked a close friend of hers to hang out after school. Her friend declined the invitation and said she had a doctor’s appointment. As it turned out, there was no doctor’s appointment; the friend had plans with a different mutual friend, and they wanted to spend time just the two of them. When my daughter caught her in the lie and asked her about it, the friend said she had lied to protect my daughter’s feelings — that she was trying to be nice. But as it happened, the lie hurt more than the...
psychologytoday.com

How to Deal with Parental Narcissism During the Holidays

Many adult children of narcissistic parents’ report struggling with holidays. It is important to set boundaries with dysfunctional family members. There are ways to maintain your sense of self and not get pulled into a narcissistic web. If you come from a narcissistic family, meaning a family led by...
psychologytoday.com

Why Children Don’t Show “Respect”

Respect is an abstract concept that doesn't have much meaning for a young child. Being more concrete and specific about the behaviors you expect from a child will make them more likely to comply. Respect also has to be earned; it can't be forced. In addition to practicing therapy with...
psychologytoday.com

How a Child's Separation Into Adolescence Alters Family Life

Adolescence does not lessen parent–child love, but it does loosen some traditional compliance with parental authority. Normal adolescent separation creates more distance, discord, and diversity in the parent–child relationship. To stay connected, the parent needs to maintain contact initiative, turn disagreements into discussion, and bridge differences with interest.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Women Stay in Unhappy Marriages For Many Different Reasons

A close friend is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
