US city authorities release note penned by Walmart gunman

The authorities in Chesapeake, Virginia, released a 'death note' penned by the gunman who shot dead six people in a Walmart store /GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images via AFP

Virginia authorities on Friday released a "death note" in which the Walmart manager who shot and killed six people at his store complained of being harassed at work and asked God for forgiveness.

Andre Bing, 31, an overnight manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, committed suicide after Tuesday's shooting rampage.

The attack in a store full Thanksgiving shoppers took place two days before the holiday and on the heels of a weekend shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado that killed five people.

The authorities in Chesapeake, 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of the US capital Washington, released a message on Friday titled "death note" that they said was found on Bing's phone.

"Sorry God I've failed you, this was not your fault but my own," it said. "I was harassed by idiots with low intelligence and a lack of wisdom.

"I was just as guilty and failed my management team and everyone that ever loved me by convincing them that I was normal," the note said.

Bing apologized for his actions saying "Sorry everyone but I did not plan this. I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan.

"I wish that I could have saved everyone from myself," he said. "May God forgive me for what I'm going to do."

The Chesapeake city authorities also said on Friday that Bing had legally purchased the 9mm handgun used in the shooting the same day as the attack.

Six people were killed and four wounded when Bing entered a staff break room around 10:00 pm and opened fire, according to police.

It was the second mass shooting in Virginia this month.

Three University of Virginia football players were shot dead and two other students wounded by a classmate after a school field trip on November 13.

So far in 2022, the Gun Violence Archive website has tracked more than 600 mass shootings in the United States -- defined as an incident with four or more people shot or killed, not including the shooter.

