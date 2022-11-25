ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Macron denies being main target of campaign financing probe

By Francesco FONTEMAGGI, Christophe PETIT TESSON
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLddc_0jNSXlzj00
France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media on Friday /POOL/AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday denied being the main target of a judicial investigation into the government's use of management consultants and their role in recent election campaigns.

The French financial crime prosecutor's office revealed late Thursday that it had opened a probe which was thought to be focused on Macron and his 2017 and 2022 presidential campaigns.

"I'm not scared of anything," the 44-year-old head of state told reporters during a trip to the town of Dijon.

"I believe that your servant is not at the heart of the investigation," he added, referring to himself.

"It's normal that the justice system does its work. It does it freely and will shine a light on this issue."

The prosecutor's statement did not name Macron or his election campaign, but said investigators were looking into allegations of favouritism and hidden campaign financing in relation to management consultancies.

The probe began after complaints following the publication of a Senate report in March which showed government spending on consultants had more than doubled during Macron's first term from 2017-22.

The favouritism allegation could relate to US-based consultancy firm McKinsey, which was the biggest beneficiary of these contracts and reportedly provided staff to Macron's 2017 campaign team for free.

- KcKinseygate? -

"I tell you, no," Macron replied when asked about the allegation, adding that he had explained himself "hundreds of times" already.

The Senate's revelations about spending on consultants -- which reached a billion euros ($1.1 billion) last year -- were seized on by Macron's opponents during his campaign for a second term this April.

The scandal, dubbed "McKinseygate" by the French media, became a debating point, with many French people shocked by the use of expensive and foreign firms which specialise in strategic advice and IT services.

Macron has repeatedly defended the recourse to consultants.

"When you want to go very quickly and very strongly with a policy, you need to make use of outside contractors occasionally," he told reporters in late March.

The investigation is significant because it could be the first that risks personally implicating the president.

Several of his allies, including his current chief of staff, face legal investigations over a range of charges.

- 'Slow poison' -

The most damaging incident involved his former bodyguard who was filmed beating up protesters in 2018 and was later convicted of assault.

"For the moment, this issue is going completely over the head of French people who are obsessed with economic, energy and social considerations," Frederic Dabi, the director of polling group Ifop, told AFP.

"It remains to be seen if it will become a slow poison for Macron's camp if there are a series of judicial developments," he added.

France has strict rules on the financing of election campaigns and political parties, which have led to many convictions in recent decades.

Right-wing ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy received a one-year prison sentence in September 2021 for illegal financing of his 2012 re-election bid.

Judges concluded that Sarkozy spent nearly twice the legal limit on his doomed quest for a second term.

He has appealed.

"Let's stop imagining that because an investigation has been opened that there's something outrageous," MP Sylvain Maillard, interim leader of Macron's party in parliament, told Europe 1 on Friday.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Cuba holds local elections as opposition deplores pressure

Cubans are voting Sunday in municipal elections amid a grave economic crisis that could weaken turnout and with the opposition charging some of its candidates have faced unfair pressure. Councillors elected Sunday will form municipal governments that will propose 50 percent of the candidates for provincial assemblies and the National Assembly, which in turn elects the Council of State and the Cuban president from among its members. 
AFP

Four killed in Sao Tome's failed coup bid: state media

Four people were killed in a failed coup attempt on Sao Tome, the state news agency STP-Press said on Sunday reporting a toll from the armed forces chief of staff. - 'Subversion' - The government on Sunday condemned what it called a "violent attempt to subvert the constitutional order", saying the deaths and the coup attempt would be investigated.
AFP

Canada to summon Russian envoy over 'hateful' LGBTQ tweets

Canada's foreign minister on Monday ordered her officials to summon Russia's ambassador in Ottawa, Oleg Stepanov, over a series of "hateful" anti-LGBTQ tweets including one aimed at an openly lesbian federal minister. Minister Joly has directed Global Affairs Canada to summon the Russian ambassador to tell him as much," she said.
COLORADO STATE
France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
Daily Beast

Russia’s Secret Recruits Allegedly Abandoned, Starving, and Missing in Action

ABUJA, Nigeria—Russia’s infamous Wagner Group has abandoned dozens of former Central African Republic (CAR) rebels in Ukraine’s Donbas region after recruiting them to fight Vladimir Putin’s war, two former CAR fighters told The Daily Beast. The CAR sources, who were recruited by Wagner after quitting the...
Daily Beast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
The Hill

Congress should nip the independent state legislature theory in the bud

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case with dangerous implications for American democracy on Dec. 7, the anniversary of a previous day of infamy. The case, Moore v. Harper, will give the GOP-appointed majority the opportunity to grant state legislatures the sole state authority to set rules for federal elections. In states where legislatures are controlled by one party, that party could gerrymander to its heart’s content without approval by the governor or oversight by the courts. The decision could also set the stage for a repeat of the scheme pursued by election deniers to snatch the presidency in 2020 with alternate or “fake” elector slates.
AFP

I.Coast 'street general' Ble Goude returns after acquittal

Charles Ble Goude, a key figure in post-electoral violence in Ivory Coast 11 years ago, returned to the country Saturday for the first time in more than eight years, hinting that his political ambitions remained undimmed. Ble Goude is the last major pro-Gbagbo figure from the post-electoral crisis to return to Ivory Coast.
AFP

Biden monitoring China Covid unrest as US rallies pop up

US President Joe Biden is monitoring unrest in China by protesters demanding an end to Covid lockdowns and greater political freedoms, the White House said Monday, as rallies popped up in solidarity around the United States. Around the United States, notably on university campuses, rallies sprang up Monday in support of the protests in China.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Pakistan arrests senator over comments about army chief

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Federal police in Pakistan have arrested a senator for comments critical of top military officers, colleagues from his Tehreek-e-Insaf political party said Sunday. It was the second time he was taken into custody in as many months. Azam Khan Swati, a senior member of the party...
AFP

Ex-US Marine a 'high risk' inmate in Australia prison

A former US military pilot has been placed under "extreme" restrictions inside an Australian prison while fighting a secretive extradition battle with the Department of Justice in Washington, his lawyer said following a court hearing Monday. Lawyer Trent Glover, appearing for the US government, said the Department of Justice would file an extradition request before December 20.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

White House blasts Trump for meeting with white supremacist

The White House on Saturday condemned former president Donald Trump for meeting at his Florida estate with a renowned white supremacist and with rapper Kanye West who is embroiled in a storm over anti-Semitic remarks. White House deputy press secretary Andrews Bates condemned Trump's meeting with Fuentes.
PALM BEACH, FL
AFP

UK summons China envoy after arrest of BBC journalist

Britain on Tuesday summoned the Chinese ambassador in London for a rebuke after the arrest and alleged assault of a BBC journalist covering Covid protests. The BBC said he was assaulted by police before being released several hours later.
AFP

AFP

96K+
Followers
36K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy