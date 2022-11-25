ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Safety Judson Tallandier II Enters Transfer Portal

A second Pitt transfer on Friday and another one that doesn’t come as much as a surprise. Senior safety Judson Tallandier has made the decision to enter the transfer portal and use his last season of athletic eligibility at another school. The native of DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland took part in Senior Day activities but had the option to return for another season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

RMU goes 0-3 in Hostilo Hoops Community Classic, Drops 84-70 to South Alabama

RMU (2-5) lost 84-70 to the Jaguars (3-4) and have lost four games in a row, all away from home. South Alabama led by as much as 11 in the first half and eventually pushed it to 15. The Jaguars owned a 23-16 advantage halfway through the first and paced themselves well throughout the entire game.
MOON, PA
WTRF

WVU Sports Hall of Famer Donna Abbott dies at 52

Donna Abbott, one of the best players in West Virginia women’s basketball history, and a recent inductee to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 52. According to a release from WVU, she passed away Sunday evening in her hometown of Huntington, West Virginia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU vs Florida men’s hoops: Tip time, how to watch and more

West Virginia is 1-1 at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon. After suffering their first loss of the season against No. 24 Purdue, the Mountaineers bounced back with a victory over Portland State Friday night. WVU will wrap up its stint on the West Coast with a battle...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Can WVU Football still make a bowl game? It's complicated

West Virginia's 2022 season is complete.... or is it? The Mountaineers finished the season 5-7 which, under normal circumstances, would keep them from being bowl eligible. However, given the glut of bowl games and the cannibalism going on around college football this season, there are not enough teams finishing .500 or above to fill those bowl slots. Thus, the bowl selection committees would turn to 5-7 teams and teams would get in based off the Academic Progress Rate.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Nicco Marchiol Makes Interesting Statement on Future With Team

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following his first real, extended action with the West Virginia Mountaineers in the team’s upset win at Oklahoma State, Nicco Marchiol released an interesting statement about his future. Marchiol, who was 4/13 for 61 yards and 1 touchdown during his freshman season with the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Blocked Punt Lifts IUP to NCAA Quarterfinals

INDIANA, Pa. – It was postseason football at its finest at George P. Miller Stadium as Indiana (Pa.) took down Ashland (Ohio) in the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament, 19-13. In front of a strong home crowd, the Crimson Hawks capitalized on several key plays including a pivotal blocked punt that was returned for a score. With 3:52 to go in the third quarter as the Crimson Hawks’ offense was stalling, Raunya Mitchell knocked down the Ashland punt as Connor Kelly then scooped it and ran for a 25-yard score.
INDIANA, PA
voiceofmotown.com

Shane Lyons Speaks!

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, former director of athletics at West Virginia University, Shane Lyons, spoke on MetroNews Statewide Sportsline, and he really didn’t hold anything back!. Lyons, who was recently forced to resign, said that he felt betrayed by university president Gordon Gee and was shocked...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Florida

West Virginia is set to play its final game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday evening in Portland against the Florida Gators. The Mountaineers have had a few guys battling the stomach bug throughout the last few days but managed to bounce back following a 12-point loss to Purdue to defeat Portland State comfortably. There was no shortage of offense as six Mountaineers finished the game in double digits; Tre Mitchell (16), Emmitt Matthews Jr. (14), Kedrian Johnson (12), Seth Wilson (12), Joe Toussaint (11), and Erik Stevenson (11).
GAINESVILLE, FL
voiceofmotown.com

The Next Few Days Will Tell Us A Lot About the Future of West Virginia Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – Nothing has changed. Neal Brown still deserves to be fired. A win against an average Oklahoma State team with a terrible freshman quarterback doesn’t change the fact that West Virginia has three losing seasons in the past four years. It doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown is 22-25 in four seasons. And it doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown has been out-coached over and over again during his time with the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

RMU Blows 14-Point Lead in Crushing 54-53 Loss to Evansville

RMU (2-4) entered as one-point favorites against Evansville (2-5) but resulted in the opposite outcome, 54-53 in favor of the Purple Aces. The club dealt with shooting woes in each loss and every game away from the UPMC Events Center. Andy Toole’s team answered the bell in the first half but failed to continue the turnaround in the second. Following Friday’s defeat to Mercer where RMU recorded one of the worst three-point performances in program history – making one of 17 attempts – the Colonials stepped up to connect on shots.
EVANSVILLE, IN

