Stuart, FL

WPBF News 25

Stuart police looking at possible suspect in fatal Thanksgiving triple shooting

STUART, Fla. — Stuart Police say they are looking into a possible suspect in a Thanksgiving triple shooting that left a 73-year-old grandmother dead and two others seriously injured. A spokesman said detectives are working to identify the main suspect and are looking into information about additional shooters. Gunfire...
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Two men steal boat equipment on Thanksgiving Day in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — While you were enjoying turkey these two men were enjoying something else...until they got caught. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Martinez, 26, and Jesus Castro, 26, spent Thanksgiving Day stealing boat equipment in Martin County. During a traffic stop, deputies...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man charged with killing 8-year-old girl playing outside her home asks for release on bail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The crime shocked the area in February: Ronziyah Atkins killed by a stray bullet fired from a passing car outside her Belle Glade home. Now, the man being held without bail on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm in the 8 year old’s death, and 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, says he should be released until his trial.
BELLE GLADE, FL
cw34.com

Suspect, victim identified in fatal stabbing in Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — A man killed in a weekend stabbing has been identified, and investigators are hunting for his suspected killer. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Robert Tyler Meadows died on Saturday, Nov. 26, following an altercation at a home inside the Preserve. That's a gated community off Seabranch Avenue in Hobe Sound.
HOBE SOUND, FL
cw34.com

Riviera Beach Police substation host grand opening

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new addition for the Riviera Beach Police Department opened up today. The city held a grand opening for its police substation on Nov. 28. Interim Police Chief Josh Lewis said the substation will increase police presence and provide a place for the community to engage with police.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Police: Thanksgiving triple shooting in Stuart, 1 dead, 2 critically injured

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are actively investigating a fatal triple shooting in Stuart. The Stuart Police Department said the shooting occurred on 10th Street at around 7:40 p.m. on Thanksgiving night. Police say a parked car with "multiple" people inside was the target of the shooting. Two people...
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Police call off search for missing 10-year-old boy

Police have called off the search for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Riviera Beach. Riviera Beach police said Tahfin Chowdhury had last been seen about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Turtle Cay community. Police told WPTV they are investigating a drowning in the same community, but they didn't...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

