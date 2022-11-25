WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The crime shocked the area in February: Ronziyah Atkins killed by a stray bullet fired from a passing car outside her Belle Glade home. Now, the man being held without bail on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm in the 8 year old’s death, and 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, says he should be released until his trial.

BELLE GLADE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO