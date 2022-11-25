Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Stuart police looking at possible suspect in fatal Thanksgiving triple shooting
STUART, Fla. — Stuart Police say they are looking into a possible suspect in a Thanksgiving triple shooting that left a 73-year-old grandmother dead and two others seriously injured. A spokesman said detectives are working to identify the main suspect and are looking into information about additional shooters. Gunfire...
Shooting at Wellington home sends victim to hospital
One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
cw34.com
Two men steal boat equipment on Thanksgiving Day in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — While you were enjoying turkey these two men were enjoying something else...until they got caught. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Martinez, 26, and Jesus Castro, 26, spent Thanksgiving Day stealing boat equipment in Martin County. During a traffic stop, deputies...
cw34.com
Police: Man jumps on ex's car, orders her in, tells her 'I am going to break your neck'
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A security guard for an apartment complex called Riviera Beach police about a suspicious person but this case turned out to be much more. The victim was a 57-year-old woman who told the guard in person that her ex-boyfriend had been at her car.
cw34.com
Man charged with killing 8-year-old girl playing outside her home asks for release on bail
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The crime shocked the area in February: Ronziyah Atkins killed by a stray bullet fired from a passing car outside her Belle Glade home. Now, the man being held without bail on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm in the 8 year old’s death, and 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, says he should be released until his trial.
cw34.com
9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie hits boat propeller while falling into lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The search continues for a 9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie after he fell into a lake in front of his two brothers. This incident occurred just a day before the body of an autistic 10-year-old boy from Riviera Beach was found in a lake in his neighborhood.
cw34.com
Suspect, victim identified in fatal stabbing in Hobe Sound
HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — A man killed in a weekend stabbing has been identified, and investigators are hunting for his suspected killer. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Robert Tyler Meadows died on Saturday, Nov. 26, following an altercation at a home inside the Preserve. That's a gated community off Seabranch Avenue in Hobe Sound.
cw34.com
PBSO deputy terminated for assault and firearm charges, now serving time in state prison
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A former Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy is behind bars, serving nine years in state prison, for aggravated assault with a weapon. Jerald Alderman, 57, was found guilty in a jury trial in May 2022 of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.
cw34.com
Crash in Lake Worth leaves two people dead and another in critical condition
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are dead following a crash in Lake Worth. The crash happened Saturday night at the intersection of 6th Avenue South and Sunset Drive. Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Jason Figueroa Jr., 22, was driving eastbound on Avenue...
foxsports640.com
1 dead 1 injured in hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach
(RIVIERA BEACH, Florida)– A Palm Beach County motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car Friday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a Nissan…
cw34.com
Riviera Beach Police substation host grand opening
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new addition for the Riviera Beach Police Department opened up today. The city held a grand opening for its police substation on Nov. 28. Interim Police Chief Josh Lewis said the substation will increase police presence and provide a place for the community to engage with police.
WPBF News 25
Stuart grandmother, 73, shot to death in recliner during street gunfight on Thanksgiving night
STUART, Fla. — Carla Scales and her daughter Raven Jolly stand in shock outside the house on SE 10th Street and Spruce Avenue, where their mother and grandmother lived peacefully for years, until they saya bullet smashed through the front window Thanksgiving night, hitting the 73-year-old in the face as she sat in her recliner watching TV.
cw34.com
Man dies from stabbing in Martin County, deputies searching for person responsible
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A gated community was the scene of a fatal stabbing. Just before 6 p.m. on Saturday deputies were called to the "Preserve," a gated community in Hobe Sound. When they arrived, deputies say they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was airlifted...
cw34.com
Police: Thanksgiving triple shooting in Stuart, 1 dead, 2 critically injured
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are actively investigating a fatal triple shooting in Stuart. The Stuart Police Department said the shooting occurred on 10th Street at around 7:40 p.m. on Thanksgiving night. Police say a parked car with "multiple" people inside was the target of the shooting. Two people...
cw34.com
Local cheer coach accused of having a romantic relationship with student due back in court
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — In just a few hours, a former volunteer cheerleading coach from Palm Beach County will face her second hearing. Junior varsity cheer coach Kassidy Sottilare from Boynton Beach High was first arrested back in February and accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student.
cw34.com
Traffic crash in Riviera Beach causes active investigation by law enforcement
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A major traffic crash in Riviera Beach and law enforcement is asking drivers to avoid the area. The Riviera Beach Police Department said the crash occurred on on Blue Heron Blvd. and Avenue S., just after 6 p.m. Video from the scene shows multiple...
cw34.com
Revolving door stops after 3rd arrest in 4 months, 2 straight from seatbelt violations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two West Palm Beach detectives assigned to the Gang and Habitual Offender Suppression Team unexpectedly arrested a man who was part of the latter. In their undercover car, this past Monday night, Nov. 21, they got word of a stolen Alfa Romeo SUV...
wflx.com
Police call off search for missing 10-year-old boy
Police have called off the search for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Riviera Beach. Riviera Beach police said Tahfin Chowdhury had last been seen about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Turtle Cay community. Police told WPTV they are investigating a drowning in the same community, but they didn't...
cw34.com
'Unwanted person in the church parking lot' leads deputies on chase, forces tough arrest
The arrest report actually called him "an unwanted person in the church parking lot." Make that, the first arrest report. His mugshot shows how he looked after medical attention. The long day — Saturday, Nov. 19 — started at about 7:30 a.m. when somebody in Wellington called the Palm Beach...
10NEWS
Police: 4 people charged with stealing 19 French bulldogs from southern Florida home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — For nearly a month, 19 French bulldogs — many of which are puppies — have been missing after they were stolen from their home, leading police on a search to find them. Now, only six of the dogs have been found and...
