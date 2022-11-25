Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Deputies: 9-year-old girl hospitalized after EMS called to drowning in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 9-year-old girl was hospitalized Tuesday morning after emergency crews were called to a drowning at an Escambia County home, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. EMS and deputies were called to the home in the 1600-block of Bruce Street around 11:05 a.m. The sheriff's...
WEAR
UPDATE: Santa Rosa County deputies locate missing 12-year-old girl
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- 12-year-old Lissie Ann Megan Beavers has been located safe by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. The missing girl is Lissie Ann Megan Beavers. Deputies said Monday...
WEAR
Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste wanted for larceny in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste is wanted by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office for larceny. The sheriff's office says LaCoste is wanted for an incident that took place in Gulf Breeze. There is no word on the details of the particular case. LaCoste has had...
WEAR
7 dogs die in early morning fire at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Seven dogs died in a house fire Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The fire happened around 4:25 a.m. at a single-story home in the 200 block of Ehrmann Street. Heavy smoke was showing from the roof when firefighters arrived. "Severe hoarding conditions created a dangerous offensive...
WEAR
Group of kids commended for reporting stolen gun found in Destin pond
DESTIN, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is commending a group of kids who found a stolen gun in a Destin pond and reported it to authorities. Deputies say the children found the gun Saturday in a pond in Destin. It was later determined to have been stolen out of Walton County.
WEAR
Pensacola man who went viral for mugshot arrested again on stalking charge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who gained internet fame following his previous arrests is back in Escambia County Jail. Charles McDowell, 35, was booked into Escambia County Jail Sunday on charges of aggravated stalking and withholding support. He is being held without bond. McDowell gained over 1 million...
WEAR
20-year-old Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years in prison for stabbing man in face
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 20-year-old Pensacola man who stabbed a man in the face multiple times was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday. Ernest Finklea, 20, previously plead guilty to attempted second degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, grand theft auto, grand theft of a firearm, and criminal mischief for the incident that took place on May 22, 2021 at an apartment complex on Calhoun Avenue in Escambia County.
WEAR
Troopers: Escambia County woman dead following crash in Alabama
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- An Escambia County woman is dead following a crash in Mobile County Alabama Friday afternoon. According to officials, the single car crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 45, about 5 miles south of Citronelle. Investigators say they determined a Ford Taurus left the roadway and...
WEAR
Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man accused of murder had confrontation with victim’s sister, detective testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal shooting outside of a convenience store on Pecan Street came after an earlier confrontation with the victim’s sister, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing Monday. The shooting occurred in August in front of Blessings Convenience, but police did not arrest Billy Russell...
WEAR
Pensacola Police using grant funding to help crack down on impaired drivers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department is reminding the public to not drive impaired this holiday season. The department has solidified grant funding and is conducting enforcement shifts via the grant to locate impaired drivers and enforce violations that contribute to crashes. "The goal is to remove impaired drivers...
WEAR
Man, woman dead after murder-suicide in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man and woman are dead after a murder-suicide in Escambia County Friday night. Deputies were called to the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. around 11:30 p.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office tells WEAR News a couple was fighting and the boyfriend fatally shot the girlfriend. Deputies...
WEAR
Pensacola man charged with voter fraud has extensive arrest record
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- After a state report found few cases of voter fraud in 2022, a Pensacola man was arrested for voter fraud dating back to the 2020 election. Michael Collins Jr. has an extensive arrest record in Escambia County -- from an aggravated assault charge in 2011 -- to as far back as 2001, when he was convicted for lewd or lascivious battery.
WEAR
Family identifies man who died in pontoon boat accident at Crab Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family has identified the man who died Wednesday after an accident on Crab Island as 63-year-old Donald Perry. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says he went down the slide on a rental pontoon boat head first and hit his head. He was then transported to the hospital, where he died.
2 killed in Mobile Co. when Jeep, motorcycle collide: ALEA
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two people were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Grand Bay Wilmer Road, 6 miles outside of Semmes, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile were both killed. Brannon’s 2013 Jeep […]
WEAR
Woman, dog rescued after SUV crashes into woods in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman and her dog were rescued after crashing into the woods in Escambia County Friday morning. The crash happened on West Highway 4 just west of Tedder Road. The woman drove off the roadway in her SUV, struck a concrete ditch and went airborne into...
WJHG-TV
One dead in Santa Rosa County crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.
Flomaton man killed in single-car wreck in Santa Rosa County
PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Flomaton, Ala. was killed early Friday morning when the truck he was driving ran into the end of a guardrail on U.S. highway 90 just south of Pace, according to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the report, the 35-year-old, whose name was not […]
Comments / 0