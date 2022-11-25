ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WEAR

7 dogs die in early morning fire at Escambia County home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Seven dogs died in a house fire Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The fire happened around 4:25 a.m. at a single-story home in the 200 block of Ehrmann Street. Heavy smoke was showing from the roof when firefighters arrived. "Severe hoarding conditions created a dangerous offensive...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Group of kids commended for reporting stolen gun found in Destin pond

DESTIN, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is commending a group of kids who found a stolen gun in a Destin pond and reported it to authorities. Deputies say the children found the gun Saturday in a pond in Destin. It was later determined to have been stolen out of Walton County.
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Pensacola man who went viral for mugshot arrested again on stalking charge

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who gained internet fame following his previous arrests is back in Escambia County Jail. Charles McDowell, 35, was booked into Escambia County Jail Sunday on charges of aggravated stalking and withholding support. He is being held without bond. McDowell gained over 1 million...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

20-year-old Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years in prison for stabbing man in face

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 20-year-old Pensacola man who stabbed a man in the face multiple times was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday. Ernest Finklea, 20, previously plead guilty to attempted second degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, grand theft auto, grand theft of a firearm, and criminal mischief for the incident that took place on May 22, 2021 at an apartment complex on Calhoun Avenue in Escambia County.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Troopers: Escambia County woman dead following crash in Alabama

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- An Escambia County woman is dead following a crash in Mobile County Alabama Friday afternoon. According to officials, the single car crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 45, about 5 miles south of Citronelle. Investigators say they determined a Ford Taurus left the roadway and...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
WEAR

Pensacola Police using grant funding to help crack down on impaired drivers

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department is reminding the public to not drive impaired this holiday season. The department has solidified grant funding and is conducting enforcement shifts via the grant to locate impaired drivers and enforce violations that contribute to crashes. "The goal is to remove impaired drivers...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Man, woman dead after murder-suicide in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man and woman are dead after a murder-suicide in Escambia County Friday night. Deputies were called to the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. around 11:30 p.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office tells WEAR News a couple was fighting and the boyfriend fatally shot the girlfriend. Deputies...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola man charged with voter fraud has extensive arrest record

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- After a state report found few cases of voter fraud in 2022, a Pensacola man was arrested for voter fraud dating back to the 2020 election. Michael Collins Jr. has an extensive arrest record in Escambia County -- from an aggravated assault charge in 2011 -- to as far back as 2001, when he was convicted for lewd or lascivious battery.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

2 killed in Mobile Co. when Jeep, motorcycle collide: ALEA

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two people were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Grand Bay Wilmer Road, 6 miles outside of Semmes, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile were both killed. Brannon’s 2013 Jeep […]
SEMMES, AL
WJHG-TV

One dead in Santa Rosa County crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

