Mississippi State Football: Could the Bulldogs play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl?
LSU (6-2) 9-3 Alabama (6-2) 10-2 The LSU Tigers win the SEC West with three losses, one of which came against the Florida State Seminoles to start the season. The Alabama Crimson Tide finds themselves at the unheard-of No. 2 spot in the West. Then come your Bulldogs… The Mississippi...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Week 14 Irish bowl projections get cocky
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish ended the regular season with a disappointing loss to its rival, the USC Trojans. While the college football playoff was 100% out of reach, Notre Dame could of at least done itself a favor and made sure USC wasn’t going there to be part of the four that also includes the Michigan Wolverines... just punch me in the face 1000 times.
Michigan State at Notre Dame: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Michigan State and Notre Dame meet on the hardwood on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Which team is going to get a marquee win to add to their resume?. TV Schedule: Wednesday, November 30th, 9:15pm EST. ESPN 2. Arena: Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana. Michigan State (5-2)...
Centre Daily
Notre Dame Falls To No. 19 In Latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll
Notre Dame ended the regular season with a hard fought 38-27 loss at USC, and the defeat meant the Irish are set to drop in both polls. The USA TODAY Coaches Poll is out and the Irish fell to No. 19 after the loss after being ranked No. 15 a week ago.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to USC
It was a tough loss for the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Notre Dame got off to a slow start, falling behind early. And after quarterback Drew Pyne fumbled on what may have been a scoring drive early in the third quarter, USC capitalized and maintained the lead through four quarters.
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)
When you marry a lifelong Notre Dame fan, it's only a matter of time until you find yourself in South Bend. The city of just over 103,000 residents is largely defined by the University of Notre Dame...and its football team.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
abc57.com
Kosciusko County businesses in final round of Coolest Thing Made in Indiana
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Two businesses out of Kosciusko County are the finalists for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's second Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition. The two businesses remaining, Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg and Polywood of Syracuse, are now competing for the championship. The community can vote for...
What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan?
New Buffalo Mayor John Humphrey has been outspoken about his opposition to the rise of Airbnb-style rentals in his community, which held several packed public meetings in 2021 as the City Council took up the issue. Tackling short-term rentals was a tumultuous two-year process that included a moratorium on city-issued licenses for rentals in May […] The post What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
abc57.com
Indiana Michigan Power announces Transmission Line Project in South Bend, Niles in 2025
Representatives with Indiana Michigan Power announced plans to invest $41 million for the Transmission Line Project in South Bend and Niles. The project involves the following planned improvements:. Rebuilding about four miles of power line from the FourFlag Substation in Niles to the Indiana State Line. Rebuilding about eight miles...
WNDU
1 person shot at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
lakeshorepublicradio.org
South Shore Line hires engineering firm to design new route to South Bend Airport
The South Shore Line's plans for a more direct route to South Bend International Airport have taken another step forward. Currently, trains head slightly past the airport and then circle back to approach the terminal from the east. On Monday, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) board hired engineering firm DLZ for a cost of almost $6 million, to draw up plans for a route straight to the airport's west side.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Manchester University announces personnel cuts
NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WPTA) - Manchester University officials say that they cut more personnel positions. The announcement was made on November 18 by University President Dave McFadden that 16 personnel positions were eliminated. McFadden says a majority of these cuts will affect the North Manchester campus but did not specify which departments were impacted.
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo announces cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
fox32chicago.com
Officer, wife struggling with infertility adopts infant dropped off at hospital
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Bruce and Shelby Faltynski were a little hesitant to accept one of the many calls from Indiana’s Department of Child Services, seeking to see if the couple wanted to adopt another baby. They weren’t sure why the department tried so hard to get in touch with...
95.3 MNC
One person shot on Werwinski Street in South Bend
One person was hurt in a shooting in South Bend on Saturday night, Nov. 26. Officers were called around 8 p.m. to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street where they found the victim, who was taken to the hospital, according to WNDU. The extent of their injuries were not immediately...
valpo.life
Statement from Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy
Early this afternoon I informed the City’s leadership team, Clerk-Treasurer and City Council that, after much discussion, reflection and thought, I have decided that I will not seek re-election for Mayor in 2023. Coming to this decision was very difficult for me, my wife Polly and my family. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as the 27th Mayor of Valparaiso. It has been an incredible experience and honor to serve for a season as our Mayor. When I began serving, creating and implementing a strategic plan, I thought for certain I would ask the Citizens of Valparaiso to hire me for at least one more term to accomplish some of the big goals we had set as a Leadership Team and collective community.
abc57.com
One injured in shooting on Werwinski Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting on Werwinski Street Saturday night, according to the South Bend Police Department. The shooting took place just before 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of Werwinski Street. One male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
WNDU
Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
abc57.com
Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response
GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
