South Bend, IN

Notre Dame Football: Week 14 Irish bowl projections get cocky

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish ended the regular season with a disappointing loss to its rival, the USC Trojans. While the college football playoff was 100% out of reach, Notre Dame could of at least done itself a favor and made sure USC wasn’t going there to be part of the four that also includes the Michigan Wolverines... just punch me in the face 1000 times.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
Michigan Advance

What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan?

New Buffalo Mayor John Humphrey has been outspoken about his opposition to the rise of Airbnb-style rentals in his community, which held several packed public meetings in 2021 as the City Council took up the issue. Tackling short-term rentals was a tumultuous two-year process that included a moratorium on city-issued licenses for rentals in May […] The post What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WNDU

1 person shot at South Bend home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
lakeshorepublicradio.org

South Shore Line hires engineering firm to design new route to South Bend Airport

The South Shore Line's plans for a more direct route to South Bend International Airport have taken another step forward. Currently, trains head slightly past the airport and then circle back to approach the terminal from the east. On Monday, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) board hired engineering firm DLZ for a cost of almost $6 million, to draw up plans for a route straight to the airport's west side.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Manchester University announces personnel cuts

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WPTA) - Manchester University officials say that they cut more personnel positions. The announcement was made on November 18 by University President Dave McFadden that 16 personnel positions were eliminated. McFadden says a majority of these cuts will affect the North Manchester campus but did not specify which departments were impacted.
abc57.com

South Bend Transpo announces cancellations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
95.3 MNC

valpo.life

Statement from Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy

Early this afternoon I informed the City’s leadership team, Clerk-Treasurer and City Council that, after much discussion, reflection and thought, I have decided that I will not seek re-election for Mayor in 2023. Coming to this decision was very difficult for me, my wife Polly and my family. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as the 27th Mayor of Valparaiso. It has been an incredible experience and honor to serve for a season as our Mayor. When I began serving, creating and implementing a strategic plan, I thought for certain I would ask the Citizens of Valparaiso to hire me for at least one more term to accomplish some of the big goals we had set as a Leadership Team and collective community.
abc57.com

WNDU

Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
abc57.com

Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response

GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
