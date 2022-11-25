A potential railroad strike and the waning availability of an ingredient in bleach are issues that seem a long way removed from Laurens County. But these are concerns that the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission staff has to consider as it meets the needs of more than 16,000 water customers scattered throughout the county. The commission recently opened its new Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant, and to keep its water pumped from the lake as far north as Gray Court and as far east as Joanna pure, it needs chlorine.

