Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Related
gsabusiness.com
Company with Greenville ties builds world’s largest pallet painting
Carolina Handling has set the unofficial record for creating the world’s largest pallet painting in Greenville, when it completed a 26,235-square-foot portrait of Lady Liberty. Presented in partnership with pallet provider 48forty Solutions, The Patriotic Pallet Project featured 2,500 wooden pallets painted 16 different colors and placed in a...
clemson.edu
South Carolina hay grower wins in Southeastern Hay Contest
Reed Edwards of FoxPipe Farms in Laurens County, South Carolina has been making hay since 2007 and is a winner in this year’s Southeastern Hay Contest. This was the 18th year for the Southeastern Hay Contest, which is part of the Sunbelt Ag Expo held in Moultrie, Georgia. Clemson University forage specialist Liliane Silva, a Clemson Extension forages specialist stationed at the Edisto Research and Education Center in Blackville, South Carolina, represents Clemson on the contest planning committee. She said this contest is a great way for growers to get recognition for growing good-quality hay.
WLOS.com
WNC toy store sees major sales over holiday weekend while big-name stores fear overstock
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — About 166 million people are estimated to do some kind of shopping between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation, and one independently-owned mountain toy store saw an influx of customers this holiday weekend compared to last year. For O.P. Taylor's Toy...
Aviation International News
First F-16 Fighter Rolls Out at New Greenville Assembly Line
Lockheed Martin has rolled out the first new-build F-16C/D Block 70/72 fighter. The aircraft is also the first F-16 to be produced at the new factory in Greenville, South Carolina. The aircraft, which is also the first of 16 Block 70 aircraft on order for the Royal Bahraini Air Force...
tribpapers.com
City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor
Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
golaurens.com
Residents complain about explosions, gunfire at Sawmill Training Complex
For the second time in four years, the Sawmill Training Complex near Laurens has been brought before the County Council for complaints about noise and flying bullets. This time, it was because of an event titled The All-American Machine Gun Show, originally held at a site in Kentucky that has been shut down. It was Oct. 14 and 15. Owners said when they were informed about problems on Friday, they made changes and there were no adverse reports on Saturday.
greenvillejournal.com
Two Greenville children win top prizes in Omni Grove Park Inn’s Gingerbread House Competition
The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville announced Nov. 22 that Ella and Maisy Frahler of Greenville won top prizes in the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. Ella Frahler’s “Workbench of a Sewing Elf” won third place in the Youth category, while Maisy Frahler’s “Christmas Morning Paper Dolls” won first place in the Child category.
golaurens.com
Potential railroad strike could affect LCWSC on multiple fronts
A potential railroad strike and the waning availability of an ingredient in bleach are issues that seem a long way removed from Laurens County. But these are concerns that the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission staff has to consider as it meets the needs of more than 16,000 water customers scattered throughout the county. The commission recently opened its new Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant, and to keep its water pumped from the lake as far north as Gray Court and as far east as Joanna pure, it needs chlorine.
greenville.com
Swamp Rabbit Trail Extension Taking Shape
Walkers, runners and bikers will soon be able to safely and conveniently travel from downtown Greenville to CU-ICAR via the Green Line of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail. The new trail is a cooperative city-county project, with the city responsible for building The Cleveland Connector (also know as the Paperclip), Laurens Road Bridge, Haywood Road Bridge, and Verdae Blvd Crossing. The county will pave the trail and continue to own and maintain this section of the Green Line.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The Grove Park Inn Gingerbread House Competition (Asheville NC)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Some of my fondest Christmas memories growing up took place in Asheville NC, where my parents would often take our family to see the awesome gingerbread houses at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
SC employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
Greenville Co. families continue traditions at Christmas tree farm
Brian Fink and his family have owned Mystic Farm for more than 40 years.
Holiday putt-putt makes way to Greenville Co.
A mini golf course will be lit up with holiday lights in midst of the holiday season.
nctripping.com
NC Arboretum Winter Lights (How To Enjoy In 10 Important Tips!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The NC Arboretum Winter Lights is one of our favorite events during Christmas in Asheville. Over one million lights come together to light up the gardens...
WLOS.com
Area animal shelters to offer free or low-cost adoptions during national holiday event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for the holidays, two area animal shelters will be taking part in BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope" national event to kick off the month of December. Asheville Humane Society and Blue Ridge Humane Society, located in Henderson County, are...
Pet of the Week: Lavender
It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lavender.
Uber driver shot early Sun. morning in Asheville
Police are looking for someone who shot an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Asheville.
iheart.com
2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America
Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
wach.com
Gamecocks back in top-25 after Clemson win
(WACH) — After back to back top-10 wins over Tennessee and Clemson, South Carolina football is back in the poll rankings for the second time this season. The Gamecocks are ranked 20th in the AP poll and 20th in the USA Today Coaches Poll following their 31-30 upset of No. 8 Clemson, marking their highest ranking since 2014.
Car crashes into Anderson Co. home
A car crashed into a home Friday afternoon in Anderson County.
Comments / 0