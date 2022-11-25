Live Updates: Green ices win with long TD run, Boise State beats Utah State 42-23

Boise State comes into its 10 a.m. Black Friday matchup with Utah State already holding the receipts for an appearance in the Mountain West championship game on Dec. 3. But by crossing a win over the Aggies off their wish list, the Broncos (8-3, 7-0 MW) can complete a perfect regular season conference record for the first time since 2019.

Utah State (6-5, 5-2) was the 2021 conference champion despite a 27-3 loss to the Broncos in Logan, and will try to put a similar blemish on Boise State’s season before the Broncos host Fresno State next week in the title game.

Beat writers Ron Counts ( @Ron_BroncoBeat ) and Rachel Roberts ( @ByRachelRoberts ) and newsroom assistant editor Jim Keyser will fill you in on all the action with live updates below.

If you haven’t seen an update for a few minutes, try refreshing your browser.

Broncos without long list of starters

Boise State will be without a long list of players for the second week in a row in today’s regular-season finale.

Linebacker Ezekiel Noa and edge rusher Demitri Washington are both out for the second week in a row. Both were injured in the Broncos’ loss to BYU on Nov. 5.

New to the injury report this week are starting right tackle Cade Beresford, wide receiver Stef Cobbs, tight end Riley Smith, defensive tackle Herbert Gums and safety Alexander Teubner. Cobbs suffered a leg injury last week at Wyoming.

Defensive lineman Michael Callahan, kicker Will Ferrin, offensive lineman Cord Kringlen, safety Zion Washington and wide receiver Cole Wright are also out today with unspecified injuries.