Guava & BlackOwnedAssociation.com Team Up To Support The Black Business Community
Black B2B directory and marketplace platform, BlackOwnedAssociation.com (BOA) is strategically teaming up with the innovative Black business-focused mobile banking app, Guava to help more Black business owners get access to equitable financial products and resources. The companies will be joining forces to ensure the advancement of the Black business community...
Black Woman-Owned Memphis Beauty Supply Store Works To Reclaim $9 Billion Black Beauty Industry
Black women have been shopping in beauty supply stores all their lives but make up a small percentage of the industry’s store owners. “If we’re not driving the decisions, that just suggests to us further discrimination. Just really being on the short end of the stick,” Monroe said.
Black Designer To Award $250,0000 Grant to Black-Owned Businesses Through 15 Percent Pledge Nonprofit
Aurora James, founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge nonprofit, announced plans to award the initiative’s first round of grants to Black-owned businesses. According to Footwear News, the round will include awarding one finalist a $200,000 cash award. Two other finalists will receive $35,000 and $15,000. James launched the company...
Automation Workz, Seeking To Create An Inner City ‘Wakanda,’ Is The First Cybersecurity Reskilling Firm To Secure US Black Chamber Certification
HBCUs prove culturally relevant education can deliver career and mental success as they have produced 16% of Blacks with Bachelor’s degrees and 25% of Blacks with STEM degrees. This same “Black Effect” occurs with Automation Workz, a cybersecurity reskilling firm in Detroit, specializing in IoT, network engineering, cybersecurity, software...
Black Couple Wins $1.2 M Grant To Reimagine STEM Education
The HEPH Foundation, an education-focused foundation, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $1.2 million grant to support its commitment to learners. The grant is provided by the How We Learn Fund, a fund administered by the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation. “We are excited to receive support for our mission to prepare learners for the future of work,” said HEPH Foundation founder Steven Conner.
Celebrating 10 Years of Service and Impact, The Hidden Genius Project Announces Its Expansion to Chicago
Globally recognized and award-winning nonprofit, The Hidden Genius Project has expanded its tech, entrepreneurship, and leadership mentoring program to serve young people in Chicago, Ill. For the last 10 years, The Hidden Genius Project has focused on training and mentoring Black male youth in technology creation, entrepreneurship, and leadership skills...
Disney Awards $1 Million In Grants To Support Youth In STEM And The Arts In Honor Of Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
In honor of the Nov. 11 theatrical debut of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Disney is hosting community screenings of the film across the country and awarding $1 million in grants to nonprofits providing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) and arts education to young people from historically underrepresented communities. Recipient organizations include Girls Who Code, Ghetto Film School, The Hidden Genius Project, and DonorsChoose in the U.S., Chicas en Tecnología in Argentina, and Destination Imagination in Asia Pacific.
Courvoisier® Celebrates Black And Minority-Owned Flower Shops With Limited Edition Holidays In Blossom Program
Maison Courvoisier today announced Holidays in Blossom, a program spotlighting and supporting Black and other minority-owned flower shops for the holiday season. Courvoisier, the Most Awarded Cognac House*, worked with the National Urban League to identify florists in 13 markets across the U.S. to curate a “Cognac in Blossom” holiday arrangement that will be featured on holidaysinblossom.com and available for sale beginning November 21, and throughout the holiday season. These efforts are a part of the Maison’s global philanthropic platform, Foundation 1828.
HBCU Alumna Creates Digital Financial Card Game for Young Black Youth to Close the Racial Wealth Gap
In the United States, the total racial wealth gap is more than $10 trillion, meaning millions of families of color are disproportionately disadvantaged, lacking resources, mobility, and stability. Ruby Taylor, MSW, the creator of a game called Play Win Invest, is tackling the inequity by making learning about wealth creation...
H&M USA Presents the Annual ‘Buy From a Black Woman Holiday Market’ Traveling Coast-to-Coast for its Second Year
This holiday season, H&M and Buy From a Black Woman are traveling from coast to coast to present the second year of the “Buy From a Black Woman Holiday Market” with events in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago. Kicking off on Black Friday, November 25th, the market features BFABW vendors from around the US.
Modern CPAs Need To Learn Strategy
Industries worldwide have automated and digitized, while others are increasingly moving in that direction. This, of course, has radically changed the accounting world, especially with so many of the services we used to rely on CPAs for now being automated and accessible to everyday people. For example, it’s far easier in the digital age to do taxes on your own with services like TurboTax.
McDonald’s 16th Annual Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour Holiday Experience Returns With First-Ever HBCU Exhibition Winner
Just in time for the holiday season, McDonald’s USA is delivering feel-good moments in a special homecoming-themed holiday experience on the final stop of the brand’s 16th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour (ICGT). Through this longstanding partnership the brand is proud to support the intergenerational celebration of Black...
