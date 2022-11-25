Read full article on original website
Master BLASTER
4d ago
That delay is for all Speeders who think they can defy Gravity in their Insane Driving 🚗. Now no one gets to their Destination on Time, Now sit and Wait.
WSVN-TV
Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale; SB lanes shut down near Broward Blvd.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
cw34.com
Crash slows rush hour traffic on SB I-95 in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The drive home is a bit slow in Jupiter because of a crash. The crash is located in the southbound lanes of I-95, just past the exit at Donald Ross Road. Authorities say four right lanes are blocked in the area. Photos from traffic cameras...
WSVN-TV
9 hospitalized after crash in Tamarac; Commercial Blvd. shut down between Turnpike and Rock Island Road
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken nine people to the hospital, including several juveniles, following a crash in Tamarac that has led deputies to shut down Commercial Boulevard in the area. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash...
Glades Road In Boca Raton To Close Monday, Tuesday
Major Impact Possible. Know Detours Now. Florida Dept. of Transportation Shares Details. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Glades Road is set to close again in the area of I-95 late Monday. The impact could be significant. Glades in the area of the Interstate is […]
cw34.com
Crash in Lake Worth leaves two people dead and another in critical condition
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are dead following a crash in Lake Worth. The crash happened Saturday night at the intersection of 6th Avenue South and Sunset Drive. Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Jason Figueroa Jr., 22, was driving eastbound on Avenue...
WSVN-TV
Juvenile killed, 8 hospitalized after crash in Tamarac; Commercial Blvd. shut down for hours
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - One juvenile has died and either other people were taken to the hospital, including several other juveniles, after they were involved in a crash in Tamarac that led deputies to shut down Commercial Boulevard in the area for hours. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire...
Two killed, one critically injured when pickup crashes on Sixth Avenue South in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Two men died and a woman sustained critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash in the south end of Lake Worth Beach on Saturday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Investigators say the driver, Jason Figueroa Jr., 22, of Lake Worth Beach and a passenger, Agapito Rivera, 32, of...
cw34.com
Police: Man jumps on ex's car, orders her in, tells her 'I am going to break your neck'
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A security guard for an apartment complex called Riviera Beach police about a suspicious person but this case turned out to be much more. The victim was a 57-year-old woman who told the guard in person that her ex-boyfriend had been at her car.
cw34.com
3 people shot on I-95 after road rage altercation, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were shot on I-95 after an argument turned violent, deputies say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night regarding a shooting on I-95 south, between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard.
cw34.com
Riviera Beach Police substation host grand opening
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new addition for the Riviera Beach Police Department opened up today. The city held a grand opening for its police substation on Nov. 28. Interim Police Chief Josh Lewis said the substation will increase police presence and provide a place for the community to engage with police.
cw34.com
9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie hits boat propeller while falling into lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The search continues for a 9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie after he fell into a lake in front of his two brothers. This incident occurred just a day before the body of an autistic 10-year-old boy from Riviera Beach was found in a lake in his neighborhood.
cw34.com
Two people hospitalized after house fire in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A structure fire sent two people to the hospital. On Nov. 27, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received reports of a fire in Royal Palm Beach. The Red Cross provided assistance and the case remains under investigation.
cw34.com
Two men steal boat equipment on Thanksgiving Day in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — While you were enjoying turkey these two men were enjoying something else...until they got caught. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Martinez, 26, and Jesus Castro, 26, spent Thanksgiving Day stealing boat equipment in Martin County. During a traffic stop, deputies...
Suspect sought in Hobe Sound stabbing last seen in Jupiter
Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect accused of fatally stabbing another man at a home inside a gated community in Hobe Sound.
MASS SHOOTING: THREE SHOT ON I-95, ONE VICTIM FACING LIFE-THREATENING INJURY
SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING SHUT I-95 IN BROWARD COUNTY NEAR FLL AIRPORT. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Sunday night shooting on I-95 that closed the Interstate for hours near Broward Boulevard left at least three people shot. Police initially believed two people […]
cw34.com
Drowning investigation in Riviera Beach where boy with autism disappeared
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a drowning investigation is underway in a neighborhood in Riviera Beach where a 10-year-old boy with autism disappeared. Earlier this afternoon, police issued an alert for Tahfin Chowdbury. He was last seen at Turtle Cay in Riviera Beach around 1:30 p.m. He...
Shooting at Wellington home sends victim to hospital
One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
cw34.com
Northbound lanes blocked on Florida Turnpike after fatal crash
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — All northbound lanes are closed on Florida's Turnpike after a fatal crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened before mile marker 78 after the Glades Road exit. FHP arrived on scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Traffic is backed up to mile...
cw34.com
Traffic crash in Riviera Beach causes active investigation by law enforcement
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A major traffic crash in Riviera Beach and law enforcement is asking drivers to avoid the area. The Riviera Beach Police Department said the crash occurred on on Blue Heron Blvd. and Avenue S., just after 6 p.m. Video from the scene shows multiple...
Click10.com
FHP: Fort Lauderdale man killed in I-595 crash
DAVIE, Fla. – A 53-year-old Fort Lauderdale man died in an overnight crash on Interstate 595 Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At around 12:30 a.m., a 24-year-old Miami Springs woman driving a sedan in the eastbound lanes of the highway, east of State Road 7, “failed to maintain a safe distance” and rear-ended the man’s SUV, causing the vehicle to overturn and the man to be ejected, troopers said.
