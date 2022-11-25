Read full article on original website
Uncle Draza
3d ago
Betting he'll get a plea deal for 2.5 years DOC and 5 years probation. YC Attorneys Office tosses marshmallows at traffickers. The County makes far more money off of probation fees.
Phoenix parents arrested after toddler, 7-year-old allegedly ingest fentanyl
PHOENIX — Two parents have been taken into custody by Phoenix police after a 20-month-old child allegedly ingested fentanyl, records show. Michael Moore, 32, and Slawannie Parteh, 23, were arrested last Friday after their child was rushed to the hospital for possible exposure to a narcotic. Court records show...
VIDEO: DPS pursuit ends in rollover crash near I-17 and Thunderbird Road
Just before 1 p.m. Monday, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were alerted about a driver heading northbound. It's unknown why troopers began following the van.
AZFamily
Remains of Grandmother missing since May found on South Mountain
GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. NAU professor Yeon-Su Kim was swept away while kayaking in...
ycsoaz.gov
Traffic stop turns drug bust
YCSO K9 UNIT AND PANT DETECTIVES CONFISCATE 53LBS METH, 120,000 FENTANYL PILLS AND MORE DURING TRAFFIC STOP PRESCOTT ARIZONA (November 23, 2022) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When Deputies approached the vehicle, the driver, Ryan Ellman (33) of Tulsa Oklahoma, was showing obvious physical signs of nervousness and when asked about his erratic driving, he stated that he “was falling asleep”. After further discussion Deputies deployed their K9 Max who “alerted” to the odor of narcotics. Upon a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies located 2 large duffel bags in the trunk containing 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. Personal use heroin, meth, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and 3 firearms were also found in the front and backseat of the vehicle. Detectives state, “During the investigation, a residence of interest believed to be a drug stash house in the Phoenix area was identified. Probable cause was again established, and a search warrant was sought and granted to search the premises. An additional 22 pounds of cocaine was located concealed in the residence. Ellman was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County jail for 2 counts of transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Man found dead inside car with gunshot wound in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was found dead suffering from a gunshot wound in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded around 1:30 p.m. to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The man was found deceased inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound,...
Sedona Red Rock News
Betsy and Michael Feinberg to serve 5 years for $5 million fraud
Michael Feinberg, 73, and Betsy Feinberg, 80, former Sedona residents now living in Tucson, were sentenced on Nov. 15, by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto, to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding 168 people, mainly Sedona area residents, of more than $5 million.
80-year-old Valley woman missing since May found dead
PHOENIX — An 80-year-old woman who's been missing since May was recently found deceased on the north side of South Mountain, officials said. Roberta Braden went out for a walk on May 1 and never returned to her Valley residence. Relatives said Braden had suffered from Alzheimer's. Phoenix police...
AZFamily
Search crews say body found offshore in Mexico identified as wife of missing Flagstaff couple
A researcher with the cybersecurity company Norton is giving tips on what scams to look out for and tricks to protect yourself. Phoenix woman volunteers in Ukraine after seeing Arizona's Family story. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Sonyia Santana is now on her way to Ukraine to use her medical...
Abducted child found in Tucson, arrests made
Pima County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two people for abducting a child out of Peoria, Arizona.
KTAR.com
Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of 33-year-old man in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police arrested and charged a man with murder in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old man in Phoenix late Saturday, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of an injured person near 27th and Montebello avenues around 9 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Crash in Phoenix sends two police officers to the hospital
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a crash in the western part of the city has sent two of their officers to the hospital. The crash, according to a statement, happened in an area near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. A patrol car in the area was struck by two cars that, according to witness, were driving at a high rate of speed.
myradioplace.com
YCSO Makes Several Arrests in Military Equipment Theft Case
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, working with US Army Criminal Investigators have made several arrests in the July theft of a 31-foot flatbed trailer carrying a container of US Military equipment. On June 29, 2022, the driver of the truck pulling the flatbed trailer experienced engine problems while enroute from California to Kansas and pulled off Interstate 40 into a gas station parking lot in Seligman, where he disconnected the trailer and left to get his truck fixed at a repair shop.
Man taken to hospital by family after being shot in Phoenix dies
PHOENIX — A 33-year-old man who was taken to a hospital by family members Friday night after being shot in Phoenix has died, authorities said. Tecon Jackson died at St. Joseph’s Hospital after he was shot near Seventh Avenue and Culver Street, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
TMZ.com
Blueface & Chrisean Rock Party in Phoenix After Attempted Murder Arrest
Blueface and Chrisean Rock aren't sweating his arrest for attempted murder ... 'cause they partied their faces off last weekend, just days after he was in handcuffs. The rapper couple attended two different events in Phoenix on Friday and Saturday. The first was hosted by CR at a club called Monarch, where she brought out her BF ... the 2nd was helmed by Blueface himself at a joint called Tru Ultra Lounge.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Cave Creek and Bell Roads
Phoenix PD says, they responded to a shooting call at a gas station where an adult male shot another adult male
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix teacher, coach shot and killed outside of restaurant, no arrests made
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that left a Camelback High School teacher dead. The shooting reportedly happened on a sidewalk outside a restaurant north of 12th Street and Bethany Home Road just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 25. The victim, identified 30-year-old David Denogean, was taken to...
AZFamily
Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
ksl.com
Navajo Nation reports possible recruitment scam for off-reservation treatment facilities
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Navajo Police Department has issued a warning to tribal members about a possible scam in which recruiters approach residents from the Navajo Nation to convince them to live in group homes. The department said it is aware of individuals, typically in vans or SUVs, recruiting...
AZFamily
Man dead after being hit by car on freeway in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being hit by a car on the freeway in Phoenix Sunday evening. On Monday, the man was identified as 36-year-old Brandon Lee Goldtooth. Around 7:30 p.m., Department of Public Safety officials responded to the I-17 and Northern Avenue for the report of a man lying on the road after being hit by a car. DPS says the collision temporarily blocked three lanes on the freeway, including the HOV lane.
KGUN 9
Arizona communities at epicenter of water crisis
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN/KGUN) — America's west is experiencing the worst drought in 1,200 years. The Colorado River is at record lows, threatening the livelihoods of 40 million people who rely on the river everyday. And though the government could impose additional water supply cuts, some Arizona communities are...
