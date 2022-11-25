YCSO K9 UNIT AND PANT DETECTIVES CONFISCATE 53LBS METH, 120,000 FENTANYL PILLS AND MORE DURING TRAFFIC STOP PRESCOTT ARIZONA (November 23, 2022) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When Deputies approached the vehicle, the driver, Ryan Ellman (33) of Tulsa Oklahoma, was showing obvious physical signs of nervousness and when asked about his erratic driving, he stated that he “was falling asleep”. After further discussion Deputies deployed their K9 Max who “alerted” to the odor of narcotics. Upon a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies located 2 large duffel bags in the trunk containing 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. Personal use heroin, meth, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and 3 firearms were also found in the front and backseat of the vehicle. Detectives state, “During the investigation, a residence of interest believed to be a drug stash house in the Phoenix area was identified. Probable cause was again established, and a search warrant was sought and granted to search the premises. An additional 22 pounds of cocaine was located concealed in the residence. Ellman was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County jail for 2 counts of transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO