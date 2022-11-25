FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities were searching for a suspect who shot and wounded three people late Sunday night when a minor traffic collision on Interstate 95 escalated into gunfire, resulting in the closure of several freeway lanes and massive traffic gridlock.A man and woman inside one of the vehicles were wounded and taken to a local hospital. The woman's injuries were considered to be potentially life-threatening while the man was expected to recover, authorities said in a written statement. A young girl, who was in a separate vehicle, was also shot during the incident and taken for treatment. Her injuries were not...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO