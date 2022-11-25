ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cw34.com

Crash slows rush hour traffic on SB I-95 in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The drive home is a bit slow in Jupiter because of a crash. The crash is located in the southbound lanes of I-95, just past the exit at Donald Ross Road. Authorities say four right lanes are blocked in the area. Photos from traffic cameras...
JUPITER, FL
WSVN-TV

Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Glades Road In Boca Raton To Close Monday, Tuesday

Major Impact Possible. Know Detours Now. Florida Dept. of Transportation Shares Details. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Glades Road is set to close again in the area of I-95 late Monday. The impact could be significant. Glades in the area of the Interstate is […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Road rage shooting on I-95 leaves 3 hurt

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities were searching for a suspect who shot and wounded three people late Sunday night when a minor traffic collision on Interstate 95 escalated into gunfire, resulting in the closure of several freeway lanes and massive traffic gridlock.A man and woman inside one of the vehicles were wounded and taken to a local hospital. The woman's injuries were considered to be potentially life-threatening while the man was expected to recover, authorities said in a written statement. A young girl, who was in a separate vehicle, was also shot during the incident and taken for treatment. Her injuries were not...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

A Fort Lauderdale woman was killed in a hit-and-run near Plantation Bay Road

A 51-year-old Fort Lauderdale woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Sat. Nov. 26. At 9:39 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call about a woman lying in the grass median of U.S. Highway 1, south of Plantation Bay Road. The woman had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, and was pronounced dead on the scene by Flagler County Fire and Rescue.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

3 people shot on I-95 after road rage altercation, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were shot on I-95 after an argument turned violent, deputies say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night regarding a shooting on I-95 south, between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

That Really Was A Body By The Turnpike South Of Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A body was found floating in a canal in the area of the Coconut Creek Parkway exit to the Florida Turnpike. The body was found around 8:30 Tuesday morning by a fiber optics worker laying cable in the area. […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Riviera Beach Police substation host grand opening

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new addition for the Riviera Beach Police Department opened up today. The city held a grand opening for its police substation on Nov. 28. Interim Police Chief Josh Lewis said the substation will increase police presence and provide a place for the community to engage with police.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigating hit-and-run in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run out of Miramar. Authorities arrived to the scene near Pembroke Road and Southwest 64th Avenue, Sunday morning. Reports suggest there is a possible fatality. As of 8:00 a.m., roads appear to be shut down. Please check back on WSVN.com and...
MIRAMAR, FL
cbs12.com

Two men steal boat equipment on Thanksgiving Day in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — While you were enjoying turkey these two men were enjoying something else...until they got caught. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Martinez, 26, and Jesus Castro, 26, spent Thanksgiving Day stealing boat equipment in Martin County. During a traffic stop, deputies...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MASS SHOOTING: THREE SHOT ON I-95, ONE VICTIM FACING LIFE-THREATENING INJURY

SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING SHUT I-95 IN BROWARD COUNTY NEAR FLL AIRPORT. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Sunday night shooting on I-95 that closed the Interstate for hours near Broward Boulevard left at least three people shot. Police initially believed two people […]

