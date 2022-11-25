Read full article on original website
Denny's Restaurant was Closing After ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenOakland Park, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
cw34.com
Crash slows rush hour traffic on SB I-95 in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The drive home is a bit slow in Jupiter because of a crash. The crash is located in the southbound lanes of I-95, just past the exit at Donald Ross Road. Authorities say four right lanes are blocked in the area. Photos from traffic cameras...
WSVN-TV
Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
WSVN-TV
9 hospitalized after crash in Tamarac; Commercial Blvd. shut down between Turnpike and Rock Island Road
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken nine people to the hospital, including several juveniles, following a crash in Tamarac that has led deputies to shut down Commercial Boulevard in the area. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash...
Glades Road In Boca Raton To Close Monday, Tuesday
Major Impact Possible. Know Detours Now. Florida Dept. of Transportation Shares Details. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Glades Road is set to close again in the area of I-95 late Monday. The impact could be significant. Glades in the area of the Interstate is […]
cbs12.com
Police: Man jumps on ex's car, orders her in, tells her 'I am going to break your neck'
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A security guard for an apartment complex called Riviera Beach police about a suspicious person but this case turned out to be much more. The victim was a 57-year-old woman who told the guard in person that her ex-boyfriend had been at her car.
Road rage shooting on I-95 leaves 3 hurt
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities were searching for a suspect who shot and wounded three people late Sunday night when a minor traffic collision on Interstate 95 escalated into gunfire, resulting in the closure of several freeway lanes and massive traffic gridlock.A man and woman inside one of the vehicles were wounded and taken to a local hospital. The woman's injuries were considered to be potentially life-threatening while the man was expected to recover, authorities said in a written statement. A young girl, who was in a separate vehicle, was also shot during the incident and taken for treatment. Her injuries were not...
Two killed, one critically injured when pickup crashes on Sixth Avenue South in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Two men died and a woman sustained critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash in the south end of Lake Worth Beach on Saturday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Investigators say the driver, Jason Figueroa Jr., 22, of Lake Worth Beach and a passenger, Agapito Rivera, 32, of...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Driver sought in lethal hit-and-run crash close to West Palm Seaside
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said a pedestrian died early Sunday morning after a hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach. The wreck happened just after 4:30 am in the 1200 block of South Military Trail. Investigators said an unknown vehicle was heading...
palmcoastobserver.com
A Fort Lauderdale woman was killed in a hit-and-run near Plantation Bay Road
A 51-year-old Fort Lauderdale woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Sat. Nov. 26. At 9:39 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call about a woman lying in the grass median of U.S. Highway 1, south of Plantation Bay Road. The woman had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, and was pronounced dead on the scene by Flagler County Fire and Rescue.
cw34.com
3 people shot on I-95 after road rage altercation, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were shot on I-95 after an argument turned violent, deputies say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night regarding a shooting on I-95 south, between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard.
Click10.com
Young boy dies following Tamarac crash that left 9 people hospitalized
TAMARAC, Fla. – A memorial with photos of a young boy sits at the corner of Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac. Police say he was killed in a crash Saturday evening. Local 10 has confirmed the victim’s identity as 9-year-old Jonathan Reyes. His father says...
That Really Was A Body By The Turnpike South Of Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A body was found floating in a canal in the area of the Coconut Creek Parkway exit to the Florida Turnpike. The body was found around 8:30 Tuesday morning by a fiber optics worker laying cable in the area. […]
cbs12.com
Riviera Beach Police substation host grand opening
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new addition for the Riviera Beach Police Department opened up today. The city held a grand opening for its police substation on Nov. 28. Interim Police Chief Josh Lewis said the substation will increase police presence and provide a place for the community to engage with police.
cbs12.com
9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie hits boat propeller while falling into lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The search continues for a 9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie after he fell into a lake in front of his two brothers. This incident occurred just a day before the body of an autistic 10-year-old boy from Riviera Beach was found in a lake in his neighborhood.
WSVN-TV
Police investigating hit-and-run in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run out of Miramar. Authorities arrived to the scene near Pembroke Road and Southwest 64th Avenue, Sunday morning. Reports suggest there is a possible fatality. As of 8:00 a.m., roads appear to be shut down. Please check back on WSVN.com and...
cbs12.com
Two men steal boat equipment on Thanksgiving Day in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — While you were enjoying turkey these two men were enjoying something else...until they got caught. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Martinez, 26, and Jesus Castro, 26, spent Thanksgiving Day stealing boat equipment in Martin County. During a traffic stop, deputies...
MASS SHOOTING: THREE SHOT ON I-95, ONE VICTIM FACING LIFE-THREATENING INJURY
SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING SHUT I-95 IN BROWARD COUNTY NEAR FLL AIRPORT. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Sunday night shooting on I-95 that closed the Interstate for hours near Broward Boulevard left at least three people shot. Police initially believed two people […]
cbs12.com
Drowning investigation in Riviera Beach where boy with autism disappeared
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a drowning investigation is underway in a neighborhood in Riviera Beach where a 10-year-old boy with autism disappeared. Earlier this afternoon, police issued an alert for Tahfin Chowdbury. He was last seen at Turtle Cay in Riviera Beach around 1:30 p.m. He...
WSVN-TV
Video shows violent Brownsville crash involving Charger believed to be in drag race
MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly surfaced surveillance video captured a sports car that barreled into a parking lot in Northwest Miami-Dade, sending three people to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. The footage shows the blue Dodge Charger as it careened toward the parking lot of a convenience store along Northwest 27th...
Shooting at Wellington home sends victim to hospital
One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
