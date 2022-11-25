Read full article on original website
Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?
We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
Indiana Says the Countdown Is On - Will Your License Allow You to Fly on May 3, 2023? You Need a REAL ID Then
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has a website that says the countdown is on. There are now 155 days left until May 3, 2023, the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID that will allow you to ly on a commercial plane then.
Indiana men arrested in connection with January 6 Capitol breach
Two Indiana men were recently arrested in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point, was charged with the following felonies:. Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. Interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. Related...
Indiana lawmakers mulling property tax relief
Republican state lawmakers say they're exploring ways to provide property tax relief to Hoosiers when they return to the Statehouse early next year. Republican state lawmakers say they're exploring ways to provide property tax relief to Hoosiers when they return to the Statehouse early next year. Where is Sherman? Holiday...
Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors
The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
Indiana lawmakers, teacher unions outline education priorities for 2023 legislative session
Indiana’s top Republican lawmakers said they plan to prioritize school choice and enact a plan to “reinvent” high school education during the next legislative session. That will largely involve an expansion of work-based learning opportunities available for high schoolers. The goal is to graduate Hoosier students who are better prepared for the workforce — and […] The post Indiana lawmakers, teacher unions outline education priorities for 2023 legislative session appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Holcomb’s position hasn’t changed on marijuana in Indiana
-NETWORK INDIANA- Governor Holcomb is reiterating that his position has not changed when it comes to marijuana. He said late last week that he supports more research into medicinal marijuana, but that overall it’s still illegal on the federal level. He said he refused to pick and choose which...
Monroe County Democratic Party to request a recount in Indiana’s House District 62 Race
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Democratic Party will file a recount petition for the Indiana House District 62 race between Democrat Penny Githens and Republican Dave Hall. Chair David G. Henry will file the recount paperwork on the morning of November 28th at the Indiana Election Division before the Indiana Recount Commission in Indianapolis.
Marijuana, abortion, tax possibilities in Indiana next year
You likely won’t hear anything from the state legislature this coming year about abortion. But, you might hear at least some discussions about decriminalizing marijuana, and helping provide some relief on property taxes. You may be paying a lot more in property taxes as home valuations have gone up....
Bernard testifies in her lawsuit against Rokita
Testimony was heard from both sides, this past week, in Marion Superior Court in Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s lawsuit against Attorney General Todd Rokita. Bernard is suing Rokita to keep him from accessing medical records at her practice in Indianapolis where she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim. Rokita is pushing to see if Bernard had properly informed law enforcement about the abuse against the young girl.
First Snow in Indiana: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Indiana: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Knowing when the first snow typically happens in Indiana is valuable knowledge for those of you planning on visiting or moving to this state. With varying temperatures and snow averages depending on the region of the state that you are in, understanding the upcoming winter season in Indiana is key.
A Few Minutes with Governor Holcomb
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb tells Indy Politics that any property tax relief Hoosiers might receive next session should be part of a broader discussion regarding taxes. Holcomb made his comments Thursday at the annual Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving Dinner. In addition, the Governor said he was aware of lawmakers’ skepticism of...
Republican challenger concedes Indiana House District 71 race
Democratic incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming retained her District 71 seat after a vote recanvass boosted her vote totals.
Here are the birds seen most commonly in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Indiana using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. […]
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food
Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
Dubbed Indiana’s Stonehenge, Browning Mountain is the Hoosier State’s Best Kept Secret
Did you know Indiana has its very own version of Stonehenge?. First off what exactly is Stonehenge? We've seen photos online, and maybe you have even been lucky enough to travel to England to see Stonehenge for yourself, but do you know what exactly Stonehenge is?. Stonehenge is a prehistoric...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
State representative announces bid for Indy mayor
Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
Indiana American Water Provides Tips to Properly Dispose of Fats, Oils and Grease
GREENWOOD – With the holidays here, Indiana American Water is reminding customers not to invite FOG (Fats, Oils, and Grease) clogs to your gatherings. The day after Thanksgiving, which plumbers call Brown Friday—named after the color of sewage—is typically the busiest day of the year for them. Along with turkey, gravy, and all the trimmings come fats, oils, and grease that, if poured down the drain, can adhere to the insides of pipes, causing clogs that lead to sewer overflows and backups.
