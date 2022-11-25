Advice to store your Thanksgiving leftovers

With every Thanksgiving, families are sure to have some leftovers, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wants to remind you to take care of leftovers and safely store them for later use.

They say to refrigerate leftovers at 40 degrees or colder within two hours of cooking, in order to prevent food poisoning.

If you’re refrigerating your leftover meat, be sure to cut it into smaller pieces so the meat cools quickly. Also, you don’t have to wait until the food is cool to store it.

Make sure you eat leftovers within three to four days after cooking or put it in the freezer to enjoy later. Lastly, reheat all leftovers to at least 165 degrees before serving or eating.

