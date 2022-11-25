Read full article on original website
Lancaster County Town Plans Cutting Library Funding Over ‘Conservative Values’
Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County plans to cut funding for the local library. WITF’s Brett Sholtis has the details. Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
Rutgers University Develops Oyster Reef Ecosystem to Prevent Beach Erosion
Rutgers University is working to develop oyster beds that could also protect coastlines from storms, flooding and erosion. WHYY's Zoe Read reports it’s a natural alternative to man-made protections. (Original air-date: 11/27/22)
