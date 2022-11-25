Read full article on original website
Black Friday sales rake in a record $9.12 billion from online shoppers
Black Friday sales raked in a record $9.12 billion from online shoppers this year despite concerns of inflation and higher prices, according to estimates. The $9.12 billion figure is up from $8.92 billion in 2021 and $9.03 billion the previous year, according to Adobe Analytics. Inflation accounts for some of the increase this year, with people paying more to buy less.
More than 4,000 flights were delayed as holiday travel spikes in the U.S.
Thousands of flights were delayed — and a number of others canceled — across airports in the United States on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 4,200 flights were delayed and another 109 canceled as of Sunday afternoon, according to FlightAware, with numbers continuing to climb.
Save big on on flights, getaways and luggage with these Travel Tuesday deals
Aching for a dream getaway? Travel Tuesday deals mean big savings on hotels, flights, car reservations, and even cruises.
