WDBJ7.com
Danville woman killed in expressway crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon on the Route 29 Danville Expressway. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. November 28, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes, according to Danville Police. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco, 25, was the only...
WSET
Dog found shot in Botetourt County dies, deputies searching for suspect
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Black Friday a family driving in Botetourt County found a dog who has been shot near the intersection of Botetourt Road and Chatham Road. A deputy rushed the dog to the animal hospital, but the dog couldn't be saved and he died. The...
WSLS
25-year-old woman dies in Danville crash, police say
DANVILLE, Va. – A 25-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Danville, police said. Authorities said the single-vehicle accident happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday on Rte. 29, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville was the only person...
WSLS
Roanoke security expert offers tips for public safety after two Virginia shootings
ROANOKE, Va. – With the tragic shootings at a Walmart in Chesapeake and at the University of Virginia, security experts are showing people how to be prepared in an emergency. “Notice your surroundings and follow your instincts a lot of time people walk around in white state, they’re on...
Alert Issued For Vulnerable Senior Reported Missing In Virginia
An alert has been issued by police in the region as they attempt to locate a possibly vulnerable senior who has been reported missing by concerned friends and family members. Bobbie Franklin Napier, 85, is the subject of a “Senior Alert Activation” by Virginia State Police as they attempt to locate him after being reported missing at approximately noon on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston.
wfxrtv.com
Suspect taken into custody after Lynchburg robbery
UPDATE 11/25 4:54 p.m.: The Lynchburg Police Department has released new details in the robbery that took place at Miles Market on Friday. Officers say at approximately 11:00 a.m. they located the vehicle of interest in connection with the robbery in the 800 block of Pierce Street. The vehicle led them to a home nearby where they arrested 28-year-old Ayanna Janee Paige without incident. LPD reports Paige has been charged with robbery and is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.
WDBJ7.com
One dead after brush fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person died Monday morning from injuries sustained in a brush fire in Roanoke on November 23rd, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they responded to the 700 block of Hemlock Rd NW for reports of a brush fire, where they found a brush fire that stretched about an acre and a half.
WDBJ7.com
Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday. Police were called about 9:44 a.m. November 25 to the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW, regarding a person who had been hurt. Officers found an unresponsive man along the embankment of the road, and he was pronounced dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
wfirnews.com
Fatal hit and run in Roanoke this morning
On November 25 at approximately 9:44 a.m., the City of Roanoke E-911 Center notified Roanoke Police of a person with injuries in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male along the embankment of the roadway. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the male deceased on scene. His identity will be released after next of kin is properly notified. Preliminary investigation indicates this incident is a traffic fatality. The suspect vehicle has not been located at this time and further details are limited. This is being investigated as a fatal hit and run.
wfxrtv.com
Fatal crash being investigated in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. Troopers say two vehicles collided near the intersection of Enterprise Drive and Timberlake Road at 5:49 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. VSP reports that information is limited, but has confirmed that...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police welcome six Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy grads
The Albemarle County Police Department has added six new officers to the department. On Thursday, Nov. 17, ACPD supported six recruits as they graduated from the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy. During the 20-week academy, the recruits passed all the requirements for law enforcement certification in Virginia. The graduates included:
cbs19news
CPD formally announces police chief candidates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has formally announced the police chief candidates. The city started the selection process in August by working with executive recruitment firm Polihire to perform a nationwide search for candidates. The three final candidates include current interim Chief Latroy A. "Tito" Durrette,...
theriver953.com
FRPD arrest an adult attempting to solicit a minor
Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the arrest of an adult attempting to solicit a minor. The investigation began Nov. 9 and on Wed. Nov. 22 the arrest of Avery Wood of Charlottesville was made. A proactive undercover investigation found Wood began unsolicited communications with a person he believed to...
wfxrtv.com
Brush fire burns trailer and multiple sheds in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Forest Fire Department reports being on the scene of a 30-plus acre brush fire in Bedford. Firefighters say the fire has also burned a trailer and multiple sheds.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. Officials say it happened at mile marker 138. The south right lane and shoulder are closed, authorities...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg woman arrested for convenience store robbery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a woman suspected of robbing the Fort Hill Mart Tuesday morning. 34-year-old Teja Ewell of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with felony eluding, robbery, identity theft, reckless driving and several other traffic-related charges. Police say they responded at 8:32 a.m....
wfxrtv.com
Suspect arrested and charged with robbery: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department arrested a woman suspected in a robbery at Fort Hill Mart on Nov. 22. Officers arrested 34-year-old Teja Marie Ewell. She is charged with the following:. Robbery. Felony Eluding. Identity Theft. Reckless Driving. Lynchburg police responded to a reported robbery at...
wsvaonline.com
Staunton man will go before grand jury
The case of a Staunton man charged in connection with the break-in of a Waynesboro business last summer will go before a grand jury. Online records showed that six of the nine charges against Jerry Marcus Kesterson the Second were certified to a grand jury during a hearing yesterday in the general district court. Among the charges moving through, include grand larceny.
WDBJ7.com
Floyd County man killed in Copper Hill crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Copper Hill man was killed Thursday night in a crash. Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, died at the scene of the crash about 9:35 p.m. November 24 on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. Virginia State Police say Bartel...
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Drone Footage Of The Danville, Virginia River District Filmed November 2022
Check out this drone footage video posted on Youtube by Nicholas Drone Service. The video shows a short aerial view of the downtown River District in Danville, Virginia. If you watch it, you’ll see the Golden Leaf Bistro, JTI Fountain, and the Historic White Mill upstream on the Dan River.
