‘That Is Incorrect’: Special Counsel Swats Down Claim by Donald Trump’s Lawyers That Rudy Giuliani Case Empowers Judge in Mar-a-Lago Probe

Well Trumpers I guarantee the more scrutiny put on any Trump defense will turn up a bunch of flaws. I learned this as a kid, you never ever put any faith or power in the word of a lier!
The “billionaire” who hid his tax returns. The “genius” who hides his college grades. The “businessman” who bankrupted a casino. The “playboy” who pays for sex. The “Christian” who doesn’t go to church. The “philanthropist” who defrauds charity. The “patriot” who dodged the draft. The “innocent man” who refuses to testify. The "president" that betrayed his country.
I just saw a video that tRump is going after Jack Smith's wife and it is despicable and just another nail in the coffin..🇺🇸🇺🇸 20-24 🇺🇸🇺🇸 in prison..
Related
Judge Orders Trump to Pay Stormy Daniels $54K in Attorney Fees, But Her Debt to Him Remains Far Greater
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Jimmy Kimmel Has To Laugh At Trump’s Biggest Lie Yet: ‘That Was A Good One’
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Mike Pence Said 7 Words That Disqualify Him from Holding Office: Kirschner
Secret Service agent Robert Engel, who was with Trump on Jan. 6, testifies before House select committee
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
White Supremacist Nick Fuentes Spills About Mar-A-Lago Dinner With Trump
Billionaire Trump neighbor says his Mar-a-Lago crowd aren't real friends: 'It's all transactional'
“Very unfair!”: Trump melts down on Truth Social as Allen Weisselberg spills the beans in court
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
One Former Donald Trump Aide Speculates That Ivanka & Jared Kushner Were the 'FBI Informants' for Mar-a-Lago Documents
Judge throws out Mary Trump’s lawsuit against Donald Trump, saying her claim was barred by prior agreements
Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges
Eric Trump claims draft-dodging father ‘fought for this country’ and compares him to Tom Brady
Trump Org jury sees 1st evidence linking Donald Trump's Sharpie to alleged tax-dodge scheme
Secret recording: Oath Keepers leader wanted to warn Trump of upcoming ‘combat here on US soil’
Mike Pompeo Names 'The Most Dangerous Person In The World' And It's A Surprise
Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 807