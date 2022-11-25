ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

Buffalo Bills Von Miller reportedly avoids ACL tear but will miss significant time

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVo4b_0jNSUmLB00

The Buffalo Bills may have avoided a disastrous situation on Thursday with defensive star Von Miller.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Bills earned a last-second victory over the Detroit Lions. The win moved them to 8-3 and helped maintain their spot at the top of the AFC East and among the best teams in the conference. However, a major cloud of bad news hung over the team’s latest win.

During the first half of the game, Von Miller was injured on a play where his knee was twisted in an awkward position and sent him to the turf in pain. The 33-year-old was carted off the field and the organization and its fans must have feared the worst. Since the incident mirrored knee ligament tearing injuries observers of the sport have seen other players incur over the last few decades.

Also read: NFL injury report Week 12 – Latest updates on Justin Fields, Joe Mixon and more

Losing the eight-time Pro Bowler would be a devastating blow to a defense that has already been inundated with injuries all season long. However, on Friday a couple of reports to pointed to the injury likely not being as serious as originally feared.

Buffalo Bills star Von Miller believed to have a knee sprain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27PxsY_0jNSUmLB00
Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport gave a pre-MRI update on Von Miller’s injured knee, and there is reason to believe the three-time All-Pro could return to the field at some point this season.

“Here’s what we know based on the initial exam. It was diagnosed as a knee sprain. So, heading into the MRI today, the belief is that Von Miller has a sprained knee. Which, if the MRI confirms that that would be very good news. He is expected to miss some time, which is not great news, but consider they have more than a month and a half to go to the [end of the] season. … But there is some fear, some worry, that the MRI could show something worse. We have seen that happen, where they think it’s one thing in the initial, and the MRI shows something different.”

– Initial report on Von Miller injury
  • Von Miller stats (2022): 21 tackles, 8 sacks, 12 QB hits

While a knee sprain is far better than a ligament tear, Von Miller could still miss a significant amount of time. MyHealthAlberta.ca suggests that it could take up to six weeks to fully recover from a sprained knee.

Following that first report, ESPN published a story from their own NFL insider Adam Schefter, about sources claiming Miller likely avoided a tern to his ACL — the worst-case scenario — but still will be sidelined indefinitely.

Also Read:
WATCH: Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs brings kid on to field to play catch

The Buffalo Bills have some major division games against the Patriots, Jets, and Dolphins in the next few weeks. All matchups Miller is likely to miss.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Everything Russell Wilson said about heated Broncos sideline exchange

The Denver Broncos didn’t have quite the game they were hoping for, which led to a heated exchange between Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t quite getting the job done the way the team needs him to, and players are beginning to show their frustration with him as he’s putting out the worst season of his career. Teammate Mike Purcell got into a heated exchange with Wilson on the sideline, and Wilson spoke about it shortly after in a press conference.
DENVER, CO
Syracuse.com

It’s time for Bills to bench Dane Jackson following performance vs. Lions (Encouraged/worried)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson is struggling and he is the first person to admit it. As of late, Jackson is getting picked on by opposing quarterbacks. Against the Detroit Lions, Jackson allowed a 129.9 passer rating as the nearest defender. His struggles go back a few weeks as he has had his problems against the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings as well.
BUFFALO, NY
brownsnation.com

Cleveland Browns Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Score Predictions

The (3-7) Cleveland Browns matchup with the (5-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 12 of the NFL season. The Browns enter this matchup coming off a tough loss against the Buffalo Bills. Let’s take a look at our writer’s bold predictions for this Sunday’s matchup. Writer: Wendi...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception

The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision

Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
CHICAGO, IL
Boston

Jerod Mayo believes Patriots ‘have to’ take playoff loss to Bills personally ahead of first matchup this season

"Each game is its own game, let me start by saying that. At the same time, it wasn't our best showing the last time we played these guys." Just about everyone knows what happened the last time the Patriots took the field against the Bills. But in case you need a refresher, the Patriots’ defense failed to get a single stop, allowing 47 points on seven touchdown drives in a blowout playoff loss.
BUFFALO, NY
numberfire.com

Pelissero: Melvin Gordon expected to sign with Chiefs

Tom Pelissero of the NFL reported Monday that free agent running back Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gordon was released from the Broncos before Week 12 after committing his fifth fumble of the season in Week 11 (the most among running backs in the league). It now appears that the Chiefs, who recently lost Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the injured reserve, are willing to take a chance on the veteran back. He is expected to sign to the team's practice squad this week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

88K+
Followers
66K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy