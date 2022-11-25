ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Avs-Predators game postponed due to water main break

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3noUWv_0jNSUjh000

Friday afternoon’s game between the Colorado Avalanche and host Nashville Predators has been postponed due to a water main break that has “significantly impacted the event level” at Bridgestone Arena, the NHL announced.

The league also announced a decision on Saturday’s game between the host Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets will be made later.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche boast an 11-6-1 record this season. Their 23 points are three more than the Predators, who own a 9-9-2 mark.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already

Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
SAINT PAUL, MN
markerzone.com

BRUINS PLACE 16-YEAR NHL VETERAN ON WAIVERS

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Boston Bruins have placed 16-year NHL veteran Anton Stralman on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the American Hockey League. Stralman, 36, joined the Bruins in training camp on a professional try-out contract (PTO) and on the opening day of the 2022-23...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

SABRES PLACE FORMER FIRST ROUND PICK ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

The Buffalo Sabres announced on Sunday afternoon that they've place 30-year-old forward Riley Sheahan on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout. Sheahan, a 2010 first round pick of the Detroit Red Wings, signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sabres in August and was hoping for a successful second stint with the organization.
BUFFALO, NY
97.3 ESPN

‘Fire Fletcher’: GM Change Should Only Be Start of Flyers Overhaul

Saturday, Nov. 26 marked four years to the day that former Flyers GM Ron Hextall was shown the door. Ironically, the day prior to his four-year anniversary of being fired as the team’s GM, the current Pittsburgh Penguins GM watched as his team won the annual Black Friday game in Philadelphia, 4-1, marking the ninth straight loss for the Orange and Black. The streak has since hit 10 games with another loss the very next night against the Islanders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

CHARGES PENDING FOLLOWING KICKING INCIDENT DURING HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY GAME (VIDEO)

This is one of those things that you can't help but cringe while watching. During a game purported to involve varsity high school hockey players in Colorado, one player was knocked to the ice by another. The player still on his skates then proceeds to kick the downed player in the head, hitting his helmet, and then another kick in what appears to be the shoulder area. He only stops when tackled by one of the downed skater's teammates. Check it out:
COLORADO STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

88K+
Followers
66K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy