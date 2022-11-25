Mustangs fall to Vandegrift
- Garen Jones has been one of the team's best outside shooters. He is also one of the team's best leapers.
- Sophomore point guard Tidus Willie scored 12 points to lead the Mustangs in a 64-40 loss to the Vandegrift Vipers Monday at Max Copeland Gymnasium. The Mustangs are 2-2 headed into the Thanksgiving Break.
- Kody Smith scored six points against Vandegrift.
- Jaime Castillo races down the court to score for the Mustangs. Photos by Mark Goodson/The Highlander
Marble Falls fell behind early against the Vandegrift Vipers, but battled back to hang in the contest before losing, 64-40, in trhe Mustangs final game before the Thanksgiving Break.
The Mustangs (2-2) had a balanced attack with six players scoring in the home game Monday, Nov. 21.
Tidus Willie led the scoring with 12 points. He had a big 3-pointer to to cut an early defict to 18-12.
Vandegrift improved to 4-0 for the season with a strong inside attack. Vandegrift led 18-7 after one quarter and built the margin to 35-24 at halftime. The Mustangs held their own with a 17-point second quarter.
Jaime Castillo mixed up his floor game to finish with eight points and was an active defender for the Mustangs.
Averick Adams, Garen Jones and Kody Smith all finished with six points apiece.
Noah Lyon added two points for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs hit nine of 14 free throws.
In the JV game, the Vipers racked up an 80-21 victory over the Mustangs.
Marble Falls returns to the hardwood Dec. 1-3 for the Subway Classic.
- Marble Falls Subway Classic Schedule -
Subway Classic 2022 boys tournament
Dec. 1-3 at Marble Falls High School
Dec. 1
Pool A
Marble Falls
St. Mary’s Hall
Georgetown East View
Pool B
SFJ
Copperas Cove
Cedar Park
Pool C
McCallum
SA Brennan
SA Edison
Dec. 1
Max Copeland Gym
9 a.m. Marble Falls v. St. Mary’s
10:30 a.m. McCallum v. Brennan
noon SFJ v. Cedar Park
1:30 p.m. Brennan v. SA Edison
3 p.m. East View v. Marble Falls
4:30 p.m. Edison v. McCallum
Dec. 1
Mustang Gym
9 a.m. Copperas Cove v. SFJ
noon St. Mary’s v. East View
3 p.m. Cedar Park v. Copperas Cove
Dec. 2
Pool A
Marble Falls
SA Brennan
Cedar Park
Pool B
SFJ
St. Mary’s Hall
SA Edison
Pool C
McCallum
Copperas Cove
Georgetown East View
Dec. 2nd
Max Copeland Gym
9 a.m. Marble Falls v. SA Brennan
10:30 a.m. McCallum v. Copperas Cove
noon SFJ v. SA Edison
1:30 p.m. East View v. McCallum
3 p.m. Cedar Park v. Marble Falls
4:30 p.m. Copperas Cove v. East View
Dec. 2nd
Mustang Gym
9 a.m. St. Mary’s v. SFJ
noon SA Brennan v. Cedar Park
3 p.m. SA Edison v. St. Mary’s
Dec. 3
Pool A
Marble Falls
Copperas Cove
SA Edison
Pool B
SFJ
SA Brennan
Georgetown East View
Pool C
McCallum
St. Mary’s Hall
Cedar Park
Dec. 3
Max Copeland Gym
9 a.m. Marble Falls v. Copperas Cove
10:30 a.m. McCallum v. St. Mary’s
noon East View v. SA Brennan
1:30 p.m. St. Mary’s v. Cedar Park
3 p.m. SA Edison v. Marble Falls
4:30 p.m. Cedar Park v. McCallum
Dec. 3
Mustang Gym
9 a.m. SA Brennan v. SFJ
noon Copperas Cove v. SA Edison
3 p.m. SFJ v. East View
Comments / 0