Mustangs fall to Vandegrift

Marble Falls fell behind early against the Vandegrift Vipers, but battled back to hang in the contest before losing, 64-40, in trhe Mustangs final game before the Thanksgiving Break.

The Mustangs (2-2) had a balanced attack with six players scoring in the home game Monday, Nov. 21.

Tidus Willie led the scoring with 12 points. He had a big 3-pointer to to cut an early defict to 18-12.

Vandegrift improved to 4-0 for the season with a strong inside attack. Vandegrift led 18-7 after one quarter and built the margin to 35-24 at halftime. The Mustangs held their own with a 17-point second quarter.

Jaime Castillo mixed up his floor game to finish with eight points and was an active defender for the Mustangs.

Averick Adams, Garen Jones and Kody Smith all finished with six points apiece.

Noah Lyon added two points for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs hit nine of 14 free throws.

In the JV game, the Vipers racked up an 80-21 victory over the Mustangs.

Marble Falls returns to the hardwood Dec. 1-3 for the Subway Classic.

- Marble Falls Subway Classic Schedule -

Subway Classic 2022 boys tournament

Dec. 1-3 at Marble Falls High School

Dec. 1

Pool A

Marble Falls

St. Mary’s Hall

Georgetown East View

Pool B

SFJ

Copperas Cove

Cedar Park

Pool C

McCallum

SA Brennan

SA Edison

Dec. 1

Max Copeland Gym

9 a.m. Marble Falls v. St. Mary’s

10:30 a.m. McCallum v. Brennan

noon SFJ v. Cedar Park

1:30 p.m. Brennan v. SA Edison

3 p.m. East View v. Marble Falls

4:30 p.m. Edison v. McCallum

Dec. 1

Mustang Gym

9 a.m. Copperas Cove v. SFJ

noon St. Mary’s v. East View

3 p.m. Cedar Park v. Copperas Cove

Dec. 2

Pool A

Marble Falls

SA Brennan

Cedar Park

Pool B

SFJ

St. Mary’s Hall

SA Edison

Pool C

McCallum

Copperas Cove

Georgetown East View

Dec. 2nd

Max Copeland Gym

9 a.m. Marble Falls v. SA Brennan

10:30 a.m. McCallum v. Copperas Cove

noon SFJ v. SA Edison

1:30 p.m. East View v. McCallum

3 p.m. Cedar Park v. Marble Falls

4:30 p.m. Copperas Cove v. East View

Dec. 2nd

Mustang Gym

9 a.m. St. Mary’s v. SFJ

noon SA Brennan v. Cedar Park

3 p.m. SA Edison v. St. Mary’s

Dec. 3

Pool A

Marble Falls

Copperas Cove

SA Edison

Pool B

SFJ

SA Brennan

Georgetown East View

Pool C

McCallum

St. Mary’s Hall

Cedar Park

Dec. 3

Max Copeland Gym

9 a.m. Marble Falls v. Copperas Cove

10:30 a.m. McCallum v. St. Mary’s

noon East View v. SA Brennan

1:30 p.m. St. Mary’s v. Cedar Park

3 p.m. SA Edison v. Marble Falls

4:30 p.m. Cedar Park v. McCallum

Dec. 3

Mustang Gym

9 a.m. SA Brennan v. SFJ

noon Copperas Cove v. SA Edison

3 p.m. SFJ v. East View