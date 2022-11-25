Romantic Mountain Cabin In Smoky Mountains Is a Snug Getaway

This spot would be perfect for a honeymoon!

Rustic, rural getaways have been the hit travel trend of the season. Don't get us wrong- tropical cruises and big-city visits are still as popular as ever, but lately many people have been taking trips out to ranches, forest retreats, mountain cabins, and other more remote, rural spots. If you want a mountain retreat with a side of romance, check this out.

Pigeon Forge , Tennessee, nestled in the heart of the Smoky Mountains, is home to the seductively snug Mountain Romance cabin. Their rental company's TikTok, @maplesridge , takes us inside.

Who says rustic can't be romantic? This place is as cozy as it gets, with a big snuggly bed,, warm fireplace, and inviting interiors. Check out that bathtub in the corner- big enough for two... of course, if you'd rather soak in warm water underr the stars, their website lists an outdoor hot tub on their porch as well. This one-bedroom cabin is meant for two guests, perfect for a romantic getaway with your partner or spouse- or just a nice place to take yourself if you need a cozy self-care retreat.

And if you want to get out of the cabin for a little while, Pigeon Forge is full of exciting and fun attractions. You can visit Dollywood, ride the Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster, or drive a half-hour down to Gatlinburg, with its famous aquarium, skylift, and unique museums. Needless to say, since you're in the Smokies, there's plenty of fantastic hiking trails to enjoy too!

The cozy cabin had quite a few people feeling romantic. "Such a warm feel to this place. I'd want to stay forever and forget the world exists," admired @mamma3314. "Perfection- guys, treat those ladies right and surprise her with a mountain get away," hinted @lablover44. "Okay but how can I book one for my honeymoon for the first week of April 2023?" asked @ericadanixo.

We've got you covered! If you'd like to book the Mountain Romance cabin for a cozy stay, you can find the link to their website right here . Now get out there and make some romance!

