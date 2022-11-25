ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and their 7 kids are a ‘tough crowd’ in Thanksgiving photo

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

Is there even enough turkey to go around at the Baldwin home?

Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram Thursday to show the less-than-flawless way she and husband Alec Baldwin celebrate Thanksgiving with their seven children.

“Happy gratitude day from our epic fail family photo to what is probably yours,” the yoga instructor, 38, captioned the photo. “Our love and gratitude to all of you for being wonderful forces of light in our lives.”

“Tough crowd…” commented Alec Baldwin, 64, who wrote on Instagram earlier this year that they keep having kids because “being a parent is the ultimate journey.”

Ireland Baldwin, the actor’s 27-year-old daughter from his marriage to Kim Basinger, was nowhere to be seen in her step-mom’s snap, but each of her half-siblings were: Ilaria , 2 months, Maria, 21 months, Eduardo, 2, Romeo, 4, Leonardo, 6, Rafael, 7, Carmen, 9.

The family’s post comes weeks after Alec penned what was largely seen as a tone-deaf, if not “exploitative,” tribute to Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died on the movie set of “Rust” last year after being struck by a prop gun handled by Baldwin in a tragedy ruled accidental .

