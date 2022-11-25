In the fall of 2020, local leaders established the Co-Responder Program within the Knoxville Police Department. The program pairs a behavioral health specialist from McNabb Center with a KPD officer to respond to situations in which a person in distress or crisis needs treatment or time to deescalate before the situation becomes a criminal offense. The team’s goal is to divert people with mental health and substance misuse issues away from jail and criminal charges, instead connecting them to community resources.

