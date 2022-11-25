ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
knoxfocus.com

West pulls out 28-21 win to reach state finals

It was a showdown that could have went either way. West, however, was the last to score and break the tie and Powell simply ran out of time in the TSSAA Class 5A semifinal battle Friday night in the Jungle. The unbeaten and top-rated Rebels put together a 13-play scoring...
POWELL, TN
knoxfocus.com

Co-Responder Teams Address Mental Health Crises in Knoxville

In the fall of 2020, local leaders established the Co-Responder Program within the Knoxville Police Department. The program pairs a behavioral health specialist from McNabb Center with a KPD officer to respond to situations in which a person in distress or crisis needs treatment or time to deescalate before the situation becomes a criminal offense. The team’s goal is to divert people with mental health and substance misuse issues away from jail and criminal charges, instead connecting them to community resources.
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

Indoor Winter Farmers’ Market opens Saturday, Dec. 3 in St. Mary’s Gym, Oak Ridge

More than 30 Oak Ridge farmers, bakers and artisan crafters are moving indoors Dec. 3, for the seventh season of the Winter Farmers’ Market, open Saturdays through March, 9 a.m. to Noon in the gym at St. Mary’s School, 323 Vermont Ave., Oak Ridge. Customers may shop in person, or choose curbside pickup or home delivery through its Market-To-Go program.
OAK RIDGE, TN
knoxfocus.com

Annual Bearden Christmas tree lighting sparks the holiday spirit

The Sunday before Thanksgiving a hundred or so people gathered at the Everly Brothers Park just off Kingston Pike in Bearden for the annual Christmas tree lighting. Several elected officials visited with each other and the crowd on the cold November evening for the special event. The Bearden Village Council’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

Knox County Health Department Offering Diabetes Prevention Program

The Knox County Health Department is enrolling participants for a free, 12-month, online diabetes prevention program for Knox County residents that begins in January. The goal of the KCHD program is to assist adults in cutting their odds of developing Type 2 diabetes nearly in half. Participants will receive individualized as well as group support from a registered dietitian lifestyle coach.

