ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Sean Penn’s son, Hopper, recalls ‘butting heads’ with ‘strict’ dad growing up

Sean Penn’s parenting style has gone through major changes over the years. While the actor is now “lax,” his son, Hopper, told People in an interview published Wednesday that Penn was a “strict” dad growing up. “I was always getting into trouble,” the 29-year-old recalled. “We butted heads for a long time.” Now, the “Milk” star, 62, has “chilled out in his older age” and is “really into FaceTime and texting.” Hopper noted, “When he texts, they’re like novels. He has to send them in increments. So I rarely read them!” Penn and his ex-wife Robin Wright, who also share daughter Dylan, 31, initially began...
CALIFORNIA STATE
realitytitbit.com

90-day Fiancé: Meet Billy, Angela's new friend who is making his show debut

90-day Fiancé’s Angela Deem and her friendship with pal Billy has become the talk of the town ever since he made his debut on the show. Angla and her relationship with her husband, Micahel Ilesanmi, has been filled with ups and downs. Amid the turmoil, the reality star found a friend in Billy.
SheKnows

Carter Overhears a Shocking Conversation as Taylor and Ridge Prepare to Wed

In her negligee, Taylor takes in the wedding flowers in the Forrester mansion living room and spins around before heading upstairs where she catches Steffy trying to peek at her wedding dress. They hold hands and squeal over Taylor’s wedding day to Ridge finally being there. At Forrester, Ridge...
Collider

'Wednesday' Episode 5 Recap: Time to Unbury the Past

After focusing on Wednesday’s adventures in Nevermore Academy for three entire episodes, Episode 5 finally brings the family back together. Besides giving us another taste of Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, “You Reap What You Woe” also allows Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) to confront her family about the Addams’ dark Nevermore past. And while Episode 5’s mystery might seem disconnected from the whole monster business, the episode further explores the past of key characters involved in covering the brutal murders.
aginginplace.com

Aging in Place: Waited too Long

Opportunities are like sunrises. If you wait too long, you miss them. Got a call from an old friend, she reached out because help was now needed for her husband, Kelly at home. Kelly is a retired ear, nose and throat (ENT) doctor who grew up in the Blue Zone of Loma Linda, California. He was active, engaged, 7th Day Adventist, married, had a practice into his 70s, and lived in the most aesthetically magical home out in nature. They grew all the food on their “ranch” and ticked off all the boxes for health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Ellie Taylor admits she never thought she’d ‘last this long’ after being voted off Strictly

Ellie Taylor has admitted that she’d never thought she’d last as long as she did on Strictly Come Dancing.The comedian, actor and writer was voted off the show in Sunday night’s results episode (27 November) after performing a jive to Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl”.Taylor and her partner Johannes Radebe were in the bottom two alongside Fleur East and Vito Coppola, but the judges all voted to save East.The Ted Lasso actor reflected on her time in the competition while gushing over her dancing partner Radebe on social media. "A wild flipping ride. I never imagined would last as long...
Exemplore

Dog Obsessed With Crystal Shop Refuses to Leave Storefront While on a Walk

Does this doggy want a crystal of his very own or is there something else going on here? The strangest thing happens every time this woman walks her dog past this particular crystal shop. He insists on stopping and clearly wants to go in the store! He pulls the owner up to the glass door with him and then stares longingly inside with soulful looks over his shoulder now again as if to say “Please can we go inside, mommy? Pretty please!” The dog mom tries to explain it to him.
People

Jonnie Irwin Says He's 'Making Memories' for Young Family By Documenting His Remaining Months

The British TV star, who shares three toddlers with his wife Jessica, is battling terminal lung cancer Jonnie Irwin is opening up about how painful it's been to battle terminal lung cancer as a father. The British TV star, 49, shares three children — Rex, 3, and 2-year-old twins, Rafa and Cormac with — his 40-year-old wife, Jessica. Given the limited time he has due to his illness, he wants to make the most of his remaining days. "I'm about making memories. I know my children are so young...

Comments / 0

Community Policy