psychologytoday.com

Self-Confidence, Under Confidence, Overconfidence

Failure and catastrophe occur more frequently with overconfidence than under confidence. Intolerance of ambiguity fuels the illusion of certainty that afflicts the overconfident. Some authors mistakenly regard self-confidence as an attitude or feeling state that you can talk yourself into. Self-confidence results from experiences of success and correcting or compensating...
Psych Centra

Narcissists and housework

A partner with narcissism will try to manipulate and criticize you into doing all the housework. Here’s how to handle it. Splitting housework can be tricky even among the most easy-going of partners. After all, we all come to the table with certain expectations, habits, priorities, and energy levels.
psychologytoday.com

2 Reasons Overthinking May Be in Overdrive

Overthinking is common but can be difficult and exhausting. Emotionally intelligent people are self-aware. They reflect and engage in self-analysis regularly. Situations that ding an emotionally intelligent person's sense of self may kick overthinking into hyperdrive. Overthinking is often defined as thinking about something too much and for too long....
verywellmind.com

What Is Suppressed Anger?

Everyone gets angry occasionally. According to the American Psychological Association (APA), anger is a normal human emotion that everyone experiences from time to time. Anger can range from faint annoyance to outright rage. Anger can be triggered by people, events, objects, situations, feelings, or memories. For example, a traffic jam,...
psychologytoday.com

Are You in a Relationship or a Situationship? 5 Ways to Tell

Be honest about your feelings and ask for what you want. Communicate openly, not passively. Do you find yourself confused about the relationship you share with someone you’ve been seeing or hooking up with for a while? Do you keep in touch but only sporadically? Do you feel enveloped in uncertainty about your future together? If yes, you are most likely in a "situationship."
Crystal Jackson

Opinion: The Power of the Mad Woman

There’s something vaguely tantalizing about the woman who goes off the rails. From Evelyn Couch losing her mind in a grocery store parking lot in Fried Green Tomatoes to Britney Spears shaving her head, we watch — unable to turn away.
psychologytoday.com

Why Children Don’t Show “Respect”

Respect is an abstract concept that doesn't have much meaning for a young child. Being more concrete and specific about the behaviors you expect from a child will make them more likely to comply. Respect also has to be earned; it can't be forced. In addition to practicing therapy with...
Psych Centra

How to Have a Healthy Relationship with Yourself and Why It Matters

Your relationship with yourself involves self-awareness, self-acceptance, and self-care, among others. It impacts your mental and emotional health and your bonds with other people. A healthy relationship with yourself can improve mental health, connections, and even work productivity. When you are in a healthy relationship with yourself, you embrace your...
WVNews

Meigs Health Matters: Different types of well-being

There is no single definition of well-being, but there is general agreement that at minimum, well-being includes the presence of positive emotions and moods (e.g., contentment, happiness), the absence of negative emotions (e.g., depression, anxiety), satisfaction with life, fulfillment, and positive functioning. In simple terms, well-being can be described as...
tripatini.com

Important Questions to Ask yourself Before Joining a Yoga Teacher Training

Going with a yoga teacher training program is a transformative experience but also an experience that requires both mental and physical commitment. This is especially true if you are thinking about doing yoga teacher training in India, the motherland of yoga. Whether you are planning to enroll in the best 200 hour yoga teacher training in Rishikesh, a 300 hour yoga teacher training course in Kerala, or a certified yoga teacher training program from countries like Bali, Thailand, or Nepal, there are certain prerequisites that you can look into before signing up for the program. The question is how to know whether you are ready for the intensive curriculum of a 200 hour or a 300 hour yoga teacher training. Well, this is what we are here to discuss. We have underlined the top questions that serve as a guide to whether you are ready for a yoga TTC or should you rather give the basic practices more time. So, go ahead and ask yourself these.
psychologytoday.com

Fantasy Relationships

Fantasies can misguide you in relationships. It is important to be aware of how past relationships may impact present ones. Good relationship choices lead to greater happiness. A real relationship is often different from how you imagined, but that can make it more satisfying. Frequently, my patients want to form...
The Guardian

Bereavement often takes our sense of self – but it can be regained

The experience of grief following bereavement is ubiquitous and falls within the normal range of human experience. We therefore need to be careful not to pathologise it, although the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders has recently – and for some controversially – added a diagnosis of prolonged grief disorder. Nevertheless, just because the grief associated with death and dying is generally normal, this does not diminish how acutely distressing it can be, and sometimes the experience of grief can exacerbate other, more long-standing psychological issues.
Lord Ganesh

The Power of Vipassana Meditation: A Technique for Inner Transformation

You may have heard of Vipassana meditation, but do you know what it is and what it can do for you?. Vipassana, which means "insight meditation," is a technique that helps you to see things as they are. It's a way of looking at reality without any filters, and it can be a powerful tool for inner transformation. The purpose of Vipassana is to see the true nature of reality and to liberate yourself from the suffering caused by our delusions.
kidsinthehouse.com

Self-Care As A Way To Model Good Behavior

Taking care of your family is a full-time job. It doesn’t matter whether you’re working full-time or a stay-at-home parent. There are always so many things that need to be overseen when you are taking care of little, and not so little, ones. But one thing that seems to slip from our hands when we’re super busy is the importance of self-care. From providing proper nutrition and medical care to balancing work, school, and life, managing your day and tasks can be a little challenging. But keep in mind that you and your actions, how you spend your day, and how you handle stress are all being scrutinized by your little person. Your kids constantly observe your behavior to develop a sense of what they need to do in any given situation.

