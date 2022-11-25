Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Self-Confidence, Under Confidence, Overconfidence
Failure and catastrophe occur more frequently with overconfidence than under confidence. Intolerance of ambiguity fuels the illusion of certainty that afflicts the overconfident. Some authors mistakenly regard self-confidence as an attitude or feeling state that you can talk yourself into. Self-confidence results from experiences of success and correcting or compensating...
Opinion: Psychological Tactics Can Disarm A Narcissist
The majority of advice for when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
Psych Centra
Narcissists and housework
A partner with narcissism will try to manipulate and criticize you into doing all the housework. Here’s how to handle it. Splitting housework can be tricky even among the most easy-going of partners. After all, we all come to the table with certain expectations, habits, priorities, and energy levels.
Medical and psychological research offers an in-depth look into gaslighting and the gaslighter mentality
Psychologists explain how to deal with gaslighting and raise your self-esteem in the process. **This article is based on information sourced from psychological, medical, and scientific websites, which are cited throughout the story**
Opinion: How to accept that your relationshIp is over
You can learn to let go of someone you love and move on after a breakup, just like I did. This article is based on personal experience and information sourced from reputable medical websites, which are cited within the story.
psychologytoday.com
2 Reasons Overthinking May Be in Overdrive
Overthinking is common but can be difficult and exhausting. Emotionally intelligent people are self-aware. They reflect and engage in self-analysis regularly. Situations that ding an emotionally intelligent person's sense of self may kick overthinking into hyperdrive. Overthinking is often defined as thinking about something too much and for too long....
Opinion: Toxic Thoughts Are Damaging An Otherwise Healthy Relationship
It always starts out as a small thought in the back of our minds. Why didn’t he check his incoming text, is it from an ex?. Why isn’t she more thoughtful about what I need?
verywellmind.com
What Is Suppressed Anger?
Everyone gets angry occasionally. According to the American Psychological Association (APA), anger is a normal human emotion that everyone experiences from time to time. Anger can range from faint annoyance to outright rage. Anger can be triggered by people, events, objects, situations, feelings, or memories. For example, a traffic jam,...
psychologytoday.com
Are You in a Relationship or a Situationship? 5 Ways to Tell
Be honest about your feelings and ask for what you want. Communicate openly, not passively. Do you find yourself confused about the relationship you share with someone you’ve been seeing or hooking up with for a while? Do you keep in touch but only sporadically? Do you feel enveloped in uncertainty about your future together? If yes, you are most likely in a "situationship."
Opinion: The Power of the Mad Woman
There’s something vaguely tantalizing about the woman who goes off the rails. From Evelyn Couch losing her mind in a grocery store parking lot in Fried Green Tomatoes to Britney Spears shaving her head, we watch — unable to turn away.
psychologytoday.com
Why Children Don’t Show “Respect”
Respect is an abstract concept that doesn't have much meaning for a young child. Being more concrete and specific about the behaviors you expect from a child will make them more likely to comply. Respect also has to be earned; it can't be forced. In addition to practicing therapy with...
Psych Centra
How to Have a Healthy Relationship with Yourself and Why It Matters
Your relationship with yourself involves self-awareness, self-acceptance, and self-care, among others. It impacts your mental and emotional health and your bonds with other people. A healthy relationship with yourself can improve mental health, connections, and even work productivity. When you are in a healthy relationship with yourself, you embrace your...
Opinion: Essential Qualities Are Attractive In A Partner
After years of dating and being in less-than-ideal/toxic relationships, I realized an undeniable truth. If I didn’t change my patterns I was going to end up repeating the same cycles over and over again.
WVNews
Meigs Health Matters: Different types of well-being
There is no single definition of well-being, but there is general agreement that at minimum, well-being includes the presence of positive emotions and moods (e.g., contentment, happiness), the absence of negative emotions (e.g., depression, anxiety), satisfaction with life, fulfillment, and positive functioning. In simple terms, well-being can be described as...
What’s Standing in the Way of Your Successful ‘Money Mindset’?
Many of us have common biases that keep us from making the best financial, and other, decisions. Knowing what they are and addressing them can help us set a new path forward.
tripatini.com
Important Questions to Ask yourself Before Joining a Yoga Teacher Training
Going with a yoga teacher training program is a transformative experience but also an experience that requires both mental and physical commitment. This is especially true if you are thinking about doing yoga teacher training in India, the motherland of yoga. Whether you are planning to enroll in the best 200 hour yoga teacher training in Rishikesh, a 300 hour yoga teacher training course in Kerala, or a certified yoga teacher training program from countries like Bali, Thailand, or Nepal, there are certain prerequisites that you can look into before signing up for the program. The question is how to know whether you are ready for the intensive curriculum of a 200 hour or a 300 hour yoga teacher training. Well, this is what we are here to discuss. We have underlined the top questions that serve as a guide to whether you are ready for a yoga TTC or should you rather give the basic practices more time. So, go ahead and ask yourself these.
psychologytoday.com
Fantasy Relationships
Fantasies can misguide you in relationships. It is important to be aware of how past relationships may impact present ones. Good relationship choices lead to greater happiness. A real relationship is often different from how you imagined, but that can make it more satisfying. Frequently, my patients want to form...
Bereavement often takes our sense of self – but it can be regained
The experience of grief following bereavement is ubiquitous and falls within the normal range of human experience. We therefore need to be careful not to pathologise it, although the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders has recently – and for some controversially – added a diagnosis of prolonged grief disorder. Nevertheless, just because the grief associated with death and dying is generally normal, this does not diminish how acutely distressing it can be, and sometimes the experience of grief can exacerbate other, more long-standing psychological issues.
The Power of Vipassana Meditation: A Technique for Inner Transformation
You may have heard of Vipassana meditation, but do you know what it is and what it can do for you?. Vipassana, which means "insight meditation," is a technique that helps you to see things as they are. It's a way of looking at reality without any filters, and it can be a powerful tool for inner transformation. The purpose of Vipassana is to see the true nature of reality and to liberate yourself from the suffering caused by our delusions.
kidsinthehouse.com
Self-Care As A Way To Model Good Behavior
Taking care of your family is a full-time job. It doesn’t matter whether you’re working full-time or a stay-at-home parent. There are always so many things that need to be overseen when you are taking care of little, and not so little, ones. But one thing that seems to slip from our hands when we’re super busy is the importance of self-care. From providing proper nutrition and medical care to balancing work, school, and life, managing your day and tasks can be a little challenging. But keep in mind that you and your actions, how you spend your day, and how you handle stress are all being scrutinized by your little person. Your kids constantly observe your behavior to develop a sense of what they need to do in any given situation.
Comments / 3