NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'The Godfather' and the limits of on-screen representation
From our friends at Pop Culture Happy Hour, a deep dive on The Godfather – and why the classic film was not universally loved by the Italian-American community that it portrayed. This episode is part one of the new three-part podcast series Screening Ourselves, which is all about the complicated relationships between on-screen characters and the people they aim to represent.
30 Behind-The-Scenes Pics Of The Cast Of "Wednesday" That Prove They're More Wholesome Than Spooky
I will defend this cast with my life.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
People Are Sharing Celebs "Nobody Hates," And Some Even Revealed What They're Actually Like In Real Life
OK, but Julie Andrews is a literal queen for standing up to that rude cast member.
NPR
When does comedy cross the line?
When does comedy go too far? NPR's Eric Deggans discusses with Roy Wood Jr, correspondent for Comedy Central's The Daily Show, and Jenny Hagel, a writer and performer for Late Night with Seth Meyers. ERIC DEGGANS, HOST:. When does comedy go too far? It's a question comedians themselves are increasingly...
NPR
They're in love and they eat people, in 'Bones and All'
Luca Guadagnino's weirdly beautiful romance Bones and All is a familiar road trip tale of young, angsty lovers drifting from state to state against the backdrop of breathtaking wide-open vistas. But the kicker is that the couple, played by Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, are — wait for it — cannibals. And they're on the lookout for their next feeding.
NPR
Alex G on his latest album, 'God Save the Animals'
NPR's David Folkenflik talks with musician Alex Giannascoli, who records as Alex G, about his latest album, God Save The Animals. While just a college student, Alex Giannascoli was lauded by a major music publication as the internet's secret best songwriter. That was back in 2014, and the indie artist is most definitely no longer a secret, but he is still something of an enigma. He performs as Alex G, which kind of cloaks him in a bit of mystery.
