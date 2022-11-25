ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JJJJound’s Next New Balance 990v3 Collab Is Only Available in Montreal

By Victor Deng
 4 days ago
Frequent collaborators JJJJound and New Balance have joined forces yet again to deliver a new sneaker project. This time, the collab will only be available in one city.

After previewing the next 990v3 collab on social media last week, the Montreal-based creative studio and the Boston-based sportswear brand’s New Balance 990v3 “Montreal” collab will launch today, but it will only be dropping in Montreal.

The New Balance 990v3 “Montreal” sports a brown-based color scheme that covers the majority of the mesh-based upper while darker shades of brown cover the leather and suede overlay panels. Breaking up the look is a metallic silver tongue, black ‘N’ branding on the sides, and sail-colored shoelaces. JJJJound branding is also stamped on the footbed while a white Encap-cushioned midsole sits below the foot.

“Presented as an ode to JJJJound’s founding city, the 990v3 Montréal has been carefully designed to embody the city’s monotone colorways, JJJJound wrote for this iteration of the New Balance 990v3 collab.

The JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 “Montreal” will be released today at 12 p.m. ET exclusively at JJJJound.com for $325 Canadian dollars. Orders will be available for pick-up at JJJJound’s new installation in Montreal.

In related JJJJound news, the creative studio also has a brown-based JJJJound x New Balance 991 collab that’s possibly hitting retail soon after images of the shoe surfaced on social media.

