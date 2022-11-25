Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
What inflation? Shoppers log on and set e-commerce sales records
Deals galore trumped inflation as shoppers logged on Friday in search of bargains. Online Black Friday sales topped $9 billion according to Adobe Analytics. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 69% of shoppers surveyed for its annual November Holiday Consumer Survey planned to shop during Thanksgiving weekend this year, with 59% saying the deals were the primary motivation. For many, the discounts were just too good to pass up.
freightwaves.com
How LTL carrier rules tariffs work and will evolve
Less-than-truckload rules tariffs provide a blueprint for the carrier-shipper relationship, defining all of the duties a carrier will and won’t perform for a particular shipment. The statements often outline parameters and charges for commodity type, shipment characteristics, ancillary services, and duties performed at origin and destination, as well as information about claims, liability and payments, among many other items.
freightwaves.com
Viewpoint: 6 ways retailers reduce overcrowded warehouses
This commentary was written by Nicola Kinsella, senior vice president of global marketing for Fluent Commerce. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of Modern Shipper or its affiliates. Many consumers noticed the early arrival of holiday deals over the...
freightwaves.com
Shipping stocks in the crosshairs as China fears mount
What’s bad for China is bad for ocean shipping stocks. China is pivotal to tanker and dry bulk demand, as well as to containerized cargo flows. Analysts have been touting the reopening of China’s economy following COVID lockdowns as a positive catalyst for shipping stocks. Not only has that not happened but COVID cases in China have spiked — with 40,000 cases reported Sunday — and Chinese citizens have taken to the streets to protest lockdowns.
freightwaves.com
UPS to maintain money-back guarantees for peak air service
UPS Inc. said that it will maintain its money-back guarantees for peak-season deliveries of next-day air shipments in domestic and international commerce. UPS’ move, disclosed on Monday, runs counter to a decision earlier this month by rival FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) to suspend money-back guarantees for peak-season deliveries of air express shipments within the U.S. and for export from the country. The FedEx suspension runs from Dec. 13 to Jan. 2.
freightwaves.com
DOE/EIA benchmark diesel price sees biggest 1-week drop since August
The benchmark diesel price used for most fuel surcharges continues to move down. In the price posted Monday by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration, the average weekly retail diesel price fell 9.2 cents per gallon to $5.141. It’s now down 20 cents in five weeks. The...
freightwaves.com
Locus Robotics raises $117M, eyes IPO
One of the leading disruptors in the emerging warehouse automation industry is on the verge of going public. Locus Robotics, which offers warehouse services like picking, putaway and person-to-person transport through a fleet of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), on Tuesday announced that it had raised $117 million and reached close to a $2 billion valuation. No robotics automation company has ever reached that milestone while remaining privately held, Locus said.
freightwaves.com
Macy’s is opening e-commerce distribution centers inside stores
Macy’s may be the standard-bearer when it comes to department stores, but it has not been immune to consumer changes, and that includes a push to omnichannel retail. To help facilitate that change, the company announced on its third-quarter earnings call that it has opened 35 mini-distribution centers inside existing stores.
freightwaves.com
EDI still proves to be powerful solution for carrier-shipper connections
If you don’t know what electronic data interchange (EDI) is, it’s likely you’ve at least heard it mentioned by one of your supply chain partners at some point. EDI has been the front-running choice for internal information sharing between shippers and carriers for decades. It allows two companies to efficiently transmit data electronically between internal systems, removing the need for data entry or phone calls that would have previously been required. EDI is how a carrier, for instance, can complete daily tasks like accepting or rejecting load tenders, answering check calls and sending invoices without having to leave its TMS.
freightwaves.com
Owner-operators find solace in contractor roles as market turns
Owner-operators are often characterized by their rugged independence. These skilled and experienced professionals provide their own equipment, set their own rates, and make their own rules. Owner-operators who are wary of the changing market can align with larger carriers as contractors, allowing them to keep their trucks and still preserve control of their businesses.
freightwaves.com
Tesla Semi completes first 500-mile journey with full load
The Tesla Semi has completed a 500-mile trip with a load weighing 81,000 pounds, Tesla owner Elon Musk tweeted Saturday. The first test run was an important step for the Austin, Texas-based company’s all-electric Class 8 commercial truck, which was supposed to be in production in 2019. Tesla’s Semi...
Comments / 0