Cleanup crew finds human skull near highway

KEIZER, Ore. — State police are investigating a macabre discovery along an Oregon highway.

Oregon State Police said that a cleanup crew with the Oregon Department of Corrections found a skull while working along northbound Interstate 5 on Monday morning, the Statesman Journal reported.

The crew found the skull, which was inside a small backpack, shortly before 9:30 a.m. near milepost 260 in Keizer, KPTV reported.

State police gave the skull to the Oregon state medical examiner. The skull was described as having no identifiable features, but is believed to be that of a woman in her late 30s to 40s, The Oregonian reported.

The medical examiner will work to identify the skull. Investigators did not say how long it may have been on the side of the road.

In June 2018, a highway crew working on Interstate 5 in Roseburg found a human skull, CBS News reported. No other remains were found. That skull was later identified as Scott Evenson, an Oregon man whose disappearance had never been reported to the police.

