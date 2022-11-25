Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Fascinating Ghost Town in OhioTravel MavenSabina, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Times Gazette
Local elementary dedicated official WILD School Site
Fayetteville Elementary School was recently dedicated as an official WILD School Site, the 200th site in Ohio and first in Brown County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Projects implemented at the Fayetteville Elementary Learning Garden include space for pollinators, a rain barrel, a...
Sidney Daily News
SHS graduate dots ‘i’ in script Ohio
SIDNEY — Former Sidney resident, Avery Voress, finished out his fifth year with the Ohio State University Marching Band by dotting the ‘i’ in script Ohio at the final home game of the season on Saturday. Voress is graduating with a degree in zoology in the spring...
Construction to affect Kettering traffic
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering drivers may see some delays on Dorothy Lane starting the week of Nov. 28. According to the City of Kettering, Montgomery County Environmental Services is replacing a water main on a portion of Dorothy lane. The construction will affect eastbound traffic the most from Far Hills Road to Shroyer Road, […]
Local county in top 3 statewide in OSHP traffic report
While the Ohio State Highway Patrol tallied no fatal crashes in the tri-county area over the Thanksgiving weekend, Mahoning County was in the top three in the state for "reported activity."
Fox 19
West Chester man found in Reading, police say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 81-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon somehow found his way to Reading, according to West Chester police. Police asked for the public’s help finding Sisay Mulualem around 6 p.m. He had last been seen four hours earlier near Tennyson Court in West...
WLWT 5
After-school ‘Satan club' meeting held in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — An after-school club meeting ran by a controversial group caused a stir in Wilmington. The group, ran by the national organization The Satanic Temple, holds meetings in public spaces including schools. It's the third after-school "Satan Club" to open its' doors. This time at a Wilmington...
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
UPDATE: 3 injured in Miami Twp. crash
MIAMISBURG — Three people were injured in a crash in Miami Twp. Tuesday morning. Crews were called to a two vehicle crash on the Miamisburg Centerville Road near the on-ramp to I-75 southbound early Tuesday. An initial investigation revealed that the crash happened when the driver of a red...
wnewsj.com
WC women win Deacon Classic consolation game
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team forced 30 turnovers and defeated Maryville University (Tenn.) 54-39 in the consolation game of the Pat Deacon Classic at Transylvania University’s Clive M. Beck Center on Sunday. The 39 points surrendered marks the second time (Mount Union, 2016-17)...
Why fighter jets may be flying over Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Residents in parts of southern Ohio could see fighter jets flying over their homes Monday morning. According to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, it will conduct a test of an air defense system between 8 and 11 a.m. near the Hillsboro and Chillicothe areas. The guard […]
wcbe.org
Medicaid Expansion & Vision Care in Ohio
In the first installment of an ongoing collaboration Prognosis Ohio has formed with the Ohio Journal of Public Health, Dan Skinner talks with Dean VanNasdale and Andy Wapner from The Ohio State University about their recent article (with numerous colleagues) examining the state of vision care services and access under Medicaid in Ohio.
wnewsj.com
Blanchester JV girls drops one to Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG — The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team was defeated by Williamsburg 35-32 Monday night. Blanchester led 16-13 at halftime but was outscored 15-9 in the third period. Coach Bob Reveal said his team played well defensively. Shelby Panetta had nine points while Gracie Roy scored eight. Desiree...
wnewsj.com
Massie 8th grade boys defeated Wilmington 32-23
The Clinton-Massie eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror eighth grade team 32-23 Monday night at Andy Copeland Gym. Cobe Euton led Massie with 16 points, 11 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Corey Frisch and Ty Martin scored five each while Colson Morgan, Colton...
wnewsj.com
WC women lose first game to No. 2 Pioneers
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team found itself on the wrong end of the scoreboard for the first time this season as No. 2 Transylvania defeated the Quakers 63-46 in the Pat Deacon Classic Saturday afternoon. Wilmington (4-1) will face Maryville University (Tenn.) 1 p.m....
5 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Nicolás Perondi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
wyso.org
Dayton, Ohio seeks archeological study for multi-million dollar development site
The proposed factory development project in northwest Dayton is expected to be potentially a $400 million investment. The city has estimated this would create over 200 jobs, mostly in manufacturing . Part of the development area, Lichliter excavation site, is a historic landmark, where researchers found evidence of prehistoric culture...
wnewsj.com
Williamsburg rallies past Blanchester 58-49
WILLIAMSBURG — Unable to hold a halftime lead, Blanchester lost to Williamsburg 58-49 Monday in SBAAC National Division girls basketball at the WHS gym. Blanchester is 1-1 on the year, 0-1 in the National Division. Williamsburg moves to 2-0 in the league and 2-1 overall. Blanchester trailed early, 13-4,...
wnewsj.com
Defensive Hurricane wins first of season, 36-26
WILMINGTON — Turning to its defense, the Wilmington High School girls basketball team won its first game Monday, 36-26 over Washington Senior High School. The victory at Fred Summers Court puts WHS at 1-2 on the year. The Blue Lions are 0-2. Katie Murphy went scoreless in the opening...
wnewsj.com
Supporting Clinton Co. History Center on Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. Giving Tuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back this Tuesday, Nov. 29, and throughout the year. Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good.
iheart.com
Wilmington Woman Dies in One-Vehicle Crash
A Wilmington woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night. The Wilmington Post of the Highway Patrol reported at about 10:34pm November 27th, 27-year-old Ashley M. Maynard of Wilmington was westbound in a 1999 Dodge Dakota on State Route 350 in Vernon Township, Clinton County, when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree head-on.
Comments / 1