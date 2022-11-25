Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Celebrate all things holiday at Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities
Bring out the whole family as Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities celebrates all thing holiday!. The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities features locally-crafted art and gifts, traditional German foods and much more. The children’s tent provides activities for the kids, and everyone can meet with Santa, the Christkind and even Krampus! Live music and holiday beverage options are also available.
ourquadcities.com
Free Christmas Star show will be in Bettendorf High School planetarium
The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium will present its annual Christmas Star program beginning Dec. 12 at Bettendorf High School. The script was derived from scientific and theological research and adapted to fit the audience. The program was narrated by Frank Gorshe, a Bettendorf chemistry teacher and friend of the planetarium. The presentation uses Mannheim Steamroller’s “Christmas in the Aire” and “Fresh Aire Christmas” for background music.
Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display
William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.
Christmas on Main Street is all day fun
Mark your calendars for East Moline’s Christmas on Main Street! The holiday fun takes place all day on Saturday, December 10. There will be a free toy giveaway for children up to age 13 at 1033 Seventh Street (the old East Moline Glass building) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The lighting ceremony starts at 5 p.m. […]
KWQC
Quad City Botanical Center and Wake Brewing team up for ‘Lights & Flights’
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Botanical Center entered its sixth year hosting its “Winter Nights Winter Lights” holiday display. This year they joined forces with Wake Brewing for a new experience. The event is named “Lights & Flights,” admission gets you a flight of beer...
ourquadcities.com
QC improv veteran and newbies talk of new family
Last weekend was the first time Bob Kelly had performed on a ComedySportz Quad Cities stage in about three and a half years. But for the friendly realtor and bassist for Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls, Kelly felt right at home. “It was very fun to be on stage and...
ourquadcities.com
Skate Church | QC Skating Association
Skate Church Leader and QC Skating Association Treasurer Dikki Baker and Keep Pushing Skate Shop owner and QC Skating Association Vice President Jon Marlor stopped by to talk about how the Center Church in Davenport gives skaters a safe and positive place to enjoy skateboarding. For more information visit facebook.com/keep.pushing.skateshop.
KWQC
A local state fair ribbon-winning pie baker makes Christmas cookies
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Back in August, Nicole Moritz of Bettendorf was the proud winner of two red ribbons for excellence in pie making at the Iowa State Fair’s Machine Shed pie competition. Nicole Moritz comes back to Paula Sands Live to highlight her love of baking Christmas cookies with...
“Jessie’s Girl” Rocker Coming to The Rust Belt
The dude who sang “Jessie’s Girl” – Rick Springfield – is coming to the Quad Cities!. Before you say, “I’ve never heard of that song!”… You are lying and you are probably wanting to go see Rick belt it out!. Although...
ourquadcities.com
Jersey Mike’s new site opens Wednesday
Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at 415 Cleveland St., in Muscatine on Wednesday, a news release says. Franchise owners Kevin Schlutz and Michelle Hunt will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, Nov. 30 to Sunday, Dec. 4 to support Muscatine Charities. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $2 contribution to Muscatine Charities in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.
wvik.org
Rare Stone Donated to Buffalo Bill Museum Worth $156,000
A 5,200 carat, $156,000 Cody Stone was donated to the Buffalo Bill Museum. The stone came from a gold mine in Arizona once owned by Buffalo Bill Cody who spent some of his childhood in LeClaire. Jackie Lee discovered the stone in 2010. "I mined the milky quartz ore with...
thelaseronline.com
Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!
From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our first $500 winner drawn at random Monday (11/28/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Zachary! Our next drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 5. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
ourquadcities.com
St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey
St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
This Galesburg business was featured on GMA’s ‘Deals & Steals’ for Cyber Monday
A small Galesburg business received some big-time exposure on the national media stage on Cyber Monday. Galesburg-based Lux Blox, a manufacturer and seller of a construction toy platform that is enjoyed by children worldwide, was a featured retailer on Good Morning America’s “Deals & Steals” segment Monday on ABC TV. It marked the third straight year Lux Blox was featured on GMA.
WQAD
Rock Island tearing down parking ramp
The ramp closed at 3p.m. Nov. 27 and will be demolished on Nov. 28.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Davenport, IA
Davenport is a vibrant city nestled along the Mississippi River in Iowa. Located in Scott County, it is famously known for being a part of the Quad Cities, along with Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline. The term "Quad Cities" is a misnomer since Bettendorf is also a part of...
KWQC
Thanksgiving out, Black Friday shopping in
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Shoppers were up early and out snagging deals on black Friday across the country and in the Quad Cities. This black Friday may be unlike what we’ve seen in years. One shopper tells us how better prepared he was this time around. ”I think this...
‘Fearless, ultra-demanding’: Students remember Galesburg band director Sally Rynott
A longtime former Galesburg High School band director described as a brilliant musician with a fierce personality is being remembered for her life-altering impact on hundreds of former students. Sally Rynott, affectionately known as “Sgt. Sal” for her intense leadership style, died Monday, Nov. 21 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice...
ourquadcities.com
Thoms: SSA good for businesses with ‘skin in the game’
Rock Island moving forward with plan for new tax on downtown property owners. Economic development is a goal for all of the Quad Cities. We’ve seen significant steps in varying degrees in Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline and East Moline. The one city that’s lagged behind is Rock Island, but definitely not for lack of trying.
Carl Sandburg College approves food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee
The Board of Trustees for Carl Sandburg College on Monday approved a three-year contract with Innkeeper’s Fresh Roasted Coffee to provide food service at the community college’s main campus. Innkeepers, who have a permanent location on Seminary Street in downtown Galesburg, will serve breakfast from 7:30 until 10...
