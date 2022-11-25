FAU student Ash Irvine, son of Chris Jericho, making his mark via fishing and the paranormal

Ash Irvine is an avid fisherman, who attends Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

His mom, Jessica, lured him into fishing as a youth when visiting her homeland Minnesota. His dad — pro wrestler, rock singer and jack-of-all-trades — Chris Jericho fishes with him occasionally.

Chris is a WWE alum who currently competes for AEW. Also a New York Times best-selling author and the lead vocalist for the rock group Fozzy, he recently appeared on FOX’s “The Masked Singer.”

Through football, fishing and the paranormal, Ash is making his own mark. He is also writing and appearing on podcasts.

Now onto the interview.

Ash played football and wrestled at Carrollwood High School in Tampa. He played some youth hockey during his elementary school years. He was a hockey fan cheering for the New York Rangers (over the hometown Tampa Bay Lightning), because his grandfather Ted is a former Rangers player. He wore No. 27, like his grandpa, when he played football for Carrollwood.

Ash is now focusing on a college degree in journalism (or communication), while continuing to fish (freshwater and saltwater) in South Florida, which he enjoys.

Basic fishing info and interview.

More fishing info with a lure.

Ash is sometimes on the Talk Is Jericho podcast and just began writing a column on the paranormal at WebIsJericho.com.

The Irvine family (mom, dad, sisters, Ash) is into “Star Wars.”

Ash — named after a character from one of Chris’s favorite horror movies “The Evil Dead” (Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams) -- is a big fan of The Big Show, a WWE alum who works for AEW as pro wrestler and commentator Paul Wight. He is a longtime South Florida resident. Ash has not fished with him, yet.

To catch Ash’s photos and posts on fishing, the paranormal, FAU and everday life, check out:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ash_irvine924/

Podcast: TalkIsJericho

Website: WebIsJericho

My Pro Wrestling & MMA Talk on the Web and Social Media

Web: http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/