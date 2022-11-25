Read full article on original website
Philippines’ seafarers go paperless with the help of blockchain tech
Seafarers in Asia will no longer need to go through the hassle of carrying their documents to their ships following an ingenious use of distributed ledger technology (DLT). A report by the Manila Times says that the Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (MAAP) have launched an e-wallet to contain the credentials of cadets using blockchain technology.
Former Marvel Studios artist Anthony Francisco to share his art and journey at Philippine Blockchain Week
Manila, Philippines — Former Marvel Studios senior concept artist Anthony Francisco will be one of guest speakers at the upcoming Philippine Blockchain Week. The event will be held from November 28 to December 4 at the Grand Marriott Ballroom, Newport World Resorts in Pasay City. Francisco shared that he...
The idea of Bitcoin started in 1998
Bitcoin appeared in 2009—everyone involved in the digital asset space knows that. What if I told you that the preparations for Bitcoin to be launched started way earlier, back in 1998?. We have testimony in court documenting that claim. In the Norwegian Granath vs. Wright court case, Bitcoin inventor...
Bank of Japan to issue experimental digital yen in 2023
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has announced that it will explore the possibilities of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) starting in early 2023, reports Nikkei. The central bank stated that the pilot would be conducted in partnership with a trio of mega banks with a keen focus on the issuance and withdrawals of the CBDC. Apart from the mega banks, several regional banks will also play a part in the pilot.
Power Users of BSV – SVTHOTH
This is the first article in a series where we interview actual users of BSV applications to understand which applications they use, what the pain points are and what is needed moving forward to scale and reach mass adoption. The intention of this series is to learn the thoughts of those with “boots on the ground” instead of just the entrepreneurs and developers.
UAE digital asset regulator revokes FTX’s operational license following implosion
Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has announced the suspension of FTX’s operating license. VARA revealed on its website that the decision was made given the financial situation of FTX and its affiliates. The revoked license was the FTX MENA Minimum Viable Product (MVP) license, a permit that...
African central banks discuss CBDCs for cross-border payment
African central banks are exploring the use of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for cross-border payments in the region. In a meeting hosted in Kenya recently, 13 national and regional central banks discussed possible collaborations on a cross-border CBDC and the impact it would have on compliance with regulatory standards.
New bill wants South Korean exchanges to compensate users for sudden halt in withdrawals
Regulators worldwide are scrambling to deal with the effects of the FTX collapse, with some tightening existing laws while others formulate new laws to protect investors. In South Korea, regulators are pushing for a new bill that seeks to punish exchanges that suddenly halt withdrawals, requiring them to compensate their users.
