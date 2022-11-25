Christmas is still a month away, but Netflix is already putting a few gifts under the tree. During the November holiday break, the streaming service revealed that the first half of the fourth season of You would arrive a day earlier than originally anticipated. Originally, the Penn Badgley-led cast was scheduled to return to Netflix on Friday, February 10, 2023. Instead, the series will return to the streaming platform on February 9, 2023. While it is not a major shift, it is an improvement for You fans nonetheless. To top it all off, the second installment of the show’s fourth season will return one month later on March 9, 2023.

