Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Tems & More To Perform At 2023 Primavera Sound Festival
Freezing temperatures in many parts of the world will leave many feeling that summer is a distant reality. Fortunately, the 2023 Primavera Sound Festival is here to offer a bit of sunshine on a winter afternoon. This year’s edition of the festival will kick off on June 1-3, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain at the Parc Del Forum before heading to Madrid’s Arganda Del Rey on June 8-10, 2023. At each destination, Kendrick Lamar, Tems, Pusha T, Baby Keem, PinkPanthress and many others will take the stage.
Drake Ranks ‘Her Loss’ Among His Best Albums: ‘Top Five In My Catalog, If Not Top Three’
Drake is confident that his latest album, Her Loss, is one of his best bodies of work. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Sound 42, the Toronto native declared the joint LP one of his five best albums, if not among the three best. “[Her Loss] is one of...
The Winners’ Circle: Here Is The Complete List Of Winners At The 2022 Soul Train Awards
The 2022 Soul Train Awards were flooded with new and emerging talent. Coco Jones held down the Amplified Stage, Tems took home “Best New Artist” honors, Ari Lennox performed and Muni Long secured The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter’s Award. Alongside the crop of new and emerging artists, Jazmine Sullivan topped the “Best R&B/Soul Female Artist” category, Mary J. Blige won the “Certified Soul Award” and Xscape was honored. Above all else, a woman won the “Best Album of the Year” award for the fifth consecutive year. This time, Beyoncé’s Renaissance was the big winner. In fact, it marked her fourth victory in that particular category. For a complete list of winners at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, check out the list below.
Megan Thee Stallion Becomes First Black Woman To Cover ’30 Under 30′ Issue
Megan Thee Stallion continues to break barriers and reach new heights. This month, she made history as the first Black woman to cover Forbes’ “30 Under 30” issue. “I can’t slow down right now,” she told talented Forbes writer Jabari Young. “I’ll take a break...
Singer, Actress Irene Cara Passes Away At 63
This week, critically-acclaimed singer and actress Irene Cara passed away at 63 years old. Cara reportedly passed away in her Florida residence, but a cause of death has not yet been determined. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family, I announced the passing of Irene Cara....
IDK Teases Follow-Up To Kaytranada Produced EP
This year, the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia area has managed to put out a number of great projects, including It’s Almost Dry by Pusha T and The Hurtbook by Pusha T. Virginia’s own Pharrell brought Something In The Water to the nation’s capital and Wale appeared alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Ambulance. Most recently, Masego worked with Fetty Wap to put a new twist on “Yamz” just in time for Thanksgiving. With all of that going on, the contributions of IDK cannot be forgotten.
Throwback To Cody Johnson’s 2006 Song “The Fiddle’s Gone,” An Early Middle Finger To Country Music Radio
If you watched the CMA Awards this year, then you know that Cody Johnson was a nominee for New Artist of the Year. Don’t get me wrong, ol’ CoJo has been killing the mainstream country scene over the past couple of years and is new to country music radio, especially after his successful 2021 Human The Double Album. However, the OG Cody Johnson fans know that the man was a Texas country legend for a decade before he signed to […] The post Throwback To Cody Johnson’s 2006 Song “The Fiddle’s Gone,” An Early Middle Finger To Country Music Radio first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Weeknd Teases The Next Leg Of The ‘After Hours’ Tour
The Weeknd has spent the last few months touring North America. Beginning July 14, he’s sold out venues such as MetLife Stadium, Ford Field, Soldier Field, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Allegiant Stadium, Most recently, he celebrated Thanksgiving by putting on back-to-back sold-out shows in Los Angeles, California at SoFi Stadium. Simply put, he’s a superstar. Now, he hopes to take his act overseas.
Nippa Teases New Music Video
Nippa is undoubtedly one of the fastest-rising voices in R&B today. Less than two years ago, he emerged as an artist to watch by way of R&B Radar and he has steadily ascended to the top throughout the year. He’s earned co-signs from Jack Harlow, Boi-1da, BLXST and Craig David. Riding high off of the success of his 2021 self-titled EP, it appears that the U.K. artist is heading back into the lab and preparing to drop his next project.
Here Are The Nominations For The 2022 Soul Train Awards
Thanksgiving meals have set in, college football rivalry games are about to kick off and it is time for the 2022 Soul Train Awards. Tems, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Ari Lennox and many more are up for major honors as comedian and actor Deon Cole leads the way. “Hosting...
Mass Appeal Unveils Nas Action Figure
Nas has appeared in films, toured the world and ventured into the tech world successfully. With all that he has accomplished, something happened on Monday afternoon that has never happened before. In partnership with Mass Appeal, designer Steven Cartoccio unveiled a limited-edition action figure of the legendary artist and entrepreneur.
Tyler Perry Inks Four Movie Deal With Amazon Studios
Tyler Perry has reportedly landed a new deal with Amazon Studios. The financial terms of the deal have not yet been released. “Tyler Perry is undeniably one of the most prolific creators of our time,” Jennifer Salke of Amazon Studios said, according to Variety. “He is a true multihyphenate...
James Gunn Confirms DC Universe Will Be Connected Through Films, Television & Video Games
DC Films Co-CEO James Gunn has offered fans a bit of good news via Twitter. Recently, Gunn informed fans that the DC Universe would not only be connected through film, but will also include connected television shows and video games in the future. “James Gunn, are you and your partner...
Showtime Shares The ‘Your Honor’ Season Two Trailer
All good things must come to an end, but many didn’t necessarily expect it to last this long. When Your Honor debuted on Showtime, many expected it to have a limited run on the premium cable network. However, it was able to earn a second act after receiving praise from fans and critics alike. With that said, Bryan Cranston maintains that the show’s 10-episode second season will be its last.
Netflix Bumps Up ‘You’ Season Four Premiere
Christmas is still a month away, but Netflix is already putting a few gifts under the tree. During the November holiday break, the streaming service revealed that the first half of the fourth season of You would arrive a day earlier than originally anticipated. Originally, the Penn Badgley-led cast was scheduled to return to Netflix on Friday, February 10, 2023. Instead, the series will return to the streaming platform on February 9, 2023. While it is not a major shift, it is an improvement for You fans nonetheless. To top it all off, the second installment of the show’s fourth season will return one month later on March 9, 2023.
Starz Sets Premiere Date For Season Two Of ‘BMF’
Starz is heading back to the city of Detroit, Michigan in 2023. During the holiday break, the premium cable network revealed that season two of BMF would debut at midnight on January 6, 2023 via the Starz app. “Based on a true story, BMF chronicles the unconventional journey to success...
Keke Palmer Hints At Potential Role In ‘Sister Act III’
It appears that Keke Palmer has landed her next major role. In a recent interview with Palmer insinuated that she may appear in Sister Act III with Queen Latifah. “I love that the rumors about me become so good that they become true,” she told Hollywood Life. “I’m gonna...
Kelly Rowland To Guest Star Alongside Queen Latifah In ‘The Equalizer’
Kelly Rowland is set to appear alongside Queen Latifah on this week’s episode of The Equalizer. An exclusive clip from CBS reveals that Rowland will play the role of Misty, a successful singer who abruptly announces her retirement from the music industry. “I love the fans so much. They’re...
Marvel’s Nate Moore Shoots Down Idea Of Stand-Alone Namor Film
It does not appear that Tenoch Huerta’s character, Namor, will star in a stand-alone Marvel film anytime soon. In a recent interview with The Wrap, Marvel’s Nate Moore explained that Namor has run into many of the problems that the Hulk has. Currently, Universal Pictures owns the rights to both characters. As a result, Marvel is able to use them in films, but they are not allowed to have their own films or appear alone in marketing materials under most circumstances.
Twitter Debates Masego, Devin Morrison & Fetty Wap’s Renditions Of ‘Yamz’
More than one year ago, Masego and Devin Morrison delivered a Thanksgiving-themed track called “Yamz.” Complete with a holiday-themed artwork and a video that garnered more than two million views on YouTube, the collaboration was deemed a success by many. One year later, Fetty Wap reemerged with his own rendition of “Yamz” called “Sweet Yamz.” The track quickly became a hit thanks to the virality of TikTok and Instagram.
