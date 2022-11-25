Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Brain cells use a 'telephone trick' to report what they see
"How many fingers am I holding up?" For vision-sensing brain cells in a monkey's visual cortex, that answer depends on whether the digits are next to each other or partially overlapping. A new study from Duke University finds that single neurons conveying visual information about two separate objects in sight...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover how immune cells prevent cognitive decline
Could the underproduction of poorly understood immune cells contribute to Alzheimer's disease and other forms of cognitive decline? A Rutgers study in Nature Immunology suggests it may—and that increasing these cells could reverse the damage. Rutgers researchers deactivated the gene that produces mucosal-associated invariant T cells (MAITs) in mice...
MedicalXpress
New tools map seizures, improve epilepsy treatment
Two new models could solve a problem that's long frustrated millions of people with epilepsy and the doctors who treat them: how to find precisely where seizures originate to treat exactly that part of the brain. By helping surgeons decide if and where to operate, the tools developed by Johns...
MedicalXpress
Enzyme drives cognitive decline in mice, provides new target for Alzheimer's
In a recent search for gene variants associated with Alzheimer's disease (AD), several affected families showed a mutation in an enzyme called protein kinase C-alpha (PKCα). Family members with this mutation had AD; those without the mutation did not. The M489V mutation has since been shown to increase the...
MedicalXpress
New material helps diabetic wounds heal quickly
Scientists have discovered a new material that can be applied to diabetic wounds to heal them faster with just one application. Researchers from the University of Nottingham have discovered a new class of polymer that can provide instructions to both immune and non-immune cells to aid healing in hard-to-treat diabetic wounds. The findings have been published in Advanced Materials.
WTKR
Best Adderall Alternatives - Strongest OTC ADHD Medication
This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR. Are you searching for Adderall alternatives to boost cognitive performance, without the harmful adverse consequences?. There's no shortage of people on that search. About 2.5 million people use Adderall within...
MedicalXpress
Hunting brain cancer cells: Neuronal and tumorigenic boundaries of glioblastoma plasticity
Understanding how cancer cells evolve from healthy brain cells and evade treatment could open up potential new drug therapies for glioblastomas, one of the most common and lethal brain cancers, new research has revealed. By bringing together neuroscience and oncology, the team from Flinders University and the South Australian Health...
MedicalXpress
Green Mediterranean diet reduces twice as much visceral fat as traditional Mediterranean diet
Following the green Mediterranean diet significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue, a type of fat around internal organs that is much more dangerous than the extra "tire" around your waist. Recently, researchers compared the green Mediterranean diet to the traditional Mediterranean diet and a non-Mediterranean healthy diet in a large-scale clinical interventional trial—the DIRECT PLUS. Subsequent analysis found that the green Mediterranean diet reduced visceral fat by 14%, the Mediterranean diet by 7% and the non-Mediterranean healthy diet by 4.5%. The study was published in BMC Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Study explores how emotions elicited by chewing gum affect cortical activity
Some neuroscience studies suggest that distinct human emotional states are associated with greater activity in different regions of the brain. For instance, while some parts of the brain have been associated with all emotional responses, the hypothalamus has often been linked to sexual responses and feelings of intimacy, the hippocampus to the retrieval of emotion-eliciting memories, and the amygdala to fear and anger.
MedicalXpress
Ten minutes of aerobic exercise with exposure therapy found to reduce PTSD symptoms
Exposure therapy is one of the leading treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but up to a half of all patients don't respond to it. But now a study led by UNSW Sydney psychologists has found that augmenting the therapy with 10 minutes of aerobic exercise has led to patients reporting greater reduction to PTSD symptom severity six months after the nine-week treatment ended.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find less-invasive treatment for certain head and neck cancers
A new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus has identified a less invasive way to treat a subset of head and neck cancers, which could potentially change the standard of care for patients. HPV-unrelated head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCC) typically do not trigger...
MedicalXpress
Study finds positive media coverage of cannabis studies regardless of therapeutic effect
In cannabis trials against pain, people who take placebos report feeling largely the same level of pain relief as those who consume the active cannabinoid substance. Still, these studies receive significant media coverage regardless of the clinical outcome, report researchers from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in a study published in JAMA Network Open.
MedicalXpress
Team establishes a large collection of cholangiocarcinoma models for preclinical drug evaluation and biomarker discovery
Cholangiocarcinomas (CCAs) are a highly aggressive and diverse group of malignancies of the biliary tract that currently account for 15% of all liver cancers and approximately 3% of gastrointestinal tumors. While rare, the incidence of CAA is on the rise globally. Often asymptomatic at early stages, CCA is usually diagnosed at advanced stage with a dismal prognosis and limited therapeutic options. The 5-year survival rate of patients with advanced metastatic disease is only 2%. There is therefore an urgent need to develop more effective therapies to improve clinical outcomes in this patient population.
MedicalXpress
The brain's immune cells can be triggered to slow down Alzheimer's disease, study shows
The brain's big-eating immune cells can slow down the progression of Alzheimer's disease. This is shown by a study that is now published in Nature Aging. The brain's own immune cells are called microglia and are found in the central nervous system. They are big eaters that kill viruses, damaged cells and infectious agents they come across. It has long been known that microglial cells can be activated in different ways in several neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Depending on how they are activated, they can both drive and slow disease development. Researchers from Lund University and Karolinska Institutet have now shown that a certain type of activation of the microglial cells triggers inflammatory protective mechanisms in the immune system.
MedicalXpress
People with depression are less likely to have children, suggests study
Women are at their greatest risk for depression during their childbearing years, and according to a recent study published in American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, depression is indeed associated with a lower likelihood of having children among men and women. Drawing on the unique Finnish register data, this study...
MedicalXpress
Understanding the differences between healthy and type 2 diabetes-affected pancreatic islets
Pancreatic islets are mini-organs that make and release insulin and several other peptide hormones to control our glucose levels. Although various studies have previously looked at how pancreatic cells communicate with each other, the exact nature of these chemical signals has remained unknown. In a new study, researchers have measured a new set of molecules to determine how these cell-to-cell change in healthy and type 2 diabetes-affected islets to identify therapeutic targets.
cohaitungchi.com
A Holistic Approach to Thyroid Disease
The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located just below the surface of the skin in the front of the neck. If you place your fingers on the front of your neck, you can feel the thyroid move up and down each time you swallow. The thyroid is responsible for making...
MedicalXpress
Key factors identified for regeneration of brain tissue
LMU researchers demonstrate in a zebrafish model that two proteins prevent scar formation in the brain, thereby improving the ability of tissue to regenerate. Whereas cells regularly renew themselves in most endogenous tissues, the number of nerve cells in the human brain and spinal cord remains constant. Although nerve cells can regenerate in the brains of adult mammals, as LMU scientist Professor Magdalena Götz has previously shown, young neurons in brain injury patients are unable to integrate into existing neural networks and survive, outside of two specific areas of the brain.
MedicalXpress
Are older women being over-screened for cervical cancer?
A new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine suggests that women over the age of 65 may be undergoing unnecessary cervical cancer screenings and that more public health data is needed on the utilization of cervical cancer screening-associated services among older women to prevent potential harm and unnecessary costs. The...
MedicalXpress
More frequent CT scans not associated with improved outcomes after lung cancer surgery
Regular postsurgical screening is critical for patients with lung cancer, the United States' second most prevalent type of cancer and leading cause of cancer deaths. In cases involving early-stage non small cell lung cancer, up to half of patients will experience recurrence within the first two years after surgery. For...
