Brenda Hernandez of Mount Airy, a graduate of Surry Community College, is now taking on the role of a visual arts teacher at local elementary schools. Hernandez graduated from North Surry High School in 2018, before attending Surry Community College. She graduated from SCC with an Associate in Fine Arts in spring 2020, before transferring to the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art Education K-12 in spring 2022.

MOUNT AIRY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO