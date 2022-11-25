Read full article on original website
Dobson Elementary Science Fair winners named
Dobson Elementary Science recently held its annual science fair, with three students taking top prizes in the school wide competition. Bryson Martin took first place in the competition, Natalyn Freeman finished second,and Lily Watson was third. ”These students put in a lot of time and hard work in creating their...
High school takes alcohol education course
Mount Airy high School students taking turns driving the obstacle course while wearing alcohol impairment simulation goggles. Student driving obstacle course. Members of Mount Airy High School health and physical education classes signing the Rise Above the Norm Alcohol Education Course poster. Mount Airy High School students had the opportunity...
SCC alum now a visual arts teacher
Brenda Hernandez of Mount Airy, a graduate of Surry Community College, is now taking on the role of a visual arts teacher at local elementary schools. Hernandez graduated from North Surry High School in 2018, before attending Surry Community College. She graduated from SCC with an Associate in Fine Arts in spring 2020, before transferring to the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art Education K-12 in spring 2022.
