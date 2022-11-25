We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Haven't switched over to 4K yet? The Xbox Series S plays all the latest games available on Microsoft's newest gaming console, but it plays games up to 1440p, and not 4K like the Xbox Series X. Further yet, it doesn't have a physical disc drive and has half the internal storage, but all of that also means It's available at a lower price point. The console was already a great buy at its $300 retail price, but Amazon's latest Cyber Monday sale knocks it down to $240 — a full $60 off.

1 DAY AGO