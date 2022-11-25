Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Related
Tom Brady Tells Fox Cameraman to Get Away From Huddle
VIDEO: Tom Brady tells FOX to get away from Bucs huddle.
Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game
The questions are all the same these days for University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., only the topics are different. That involves not only the upcoming and undetermined bowl game guaranteed for Penix and the 10-2 Huskies, but also playing another season in Montlake, which would be his sixth as a collegian.
Woody Paige: Butt-kicking puts Russell Wilson under microscope
The Broncos and Russell Wilson, who turns 34 Tuesday, were blown out like birthday candles Sunday. Wilson’s impulsive wish was fulfilled Sunday as the Panthers prevailed with no degree of difficulty. After the Broncos had succumbed a second time this season to the Raiders a week before and suffered...
Russell Wilson Assures ‘No Animosity’ With Broncos Teammate After Loss
Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense continued their struggles as Denver reached a new low Sunday. The Carolina Panthers pulled off a 23-10 win over the Broncos in Week 12. Sam Darnold got his first start of the 2022-23 NFL season and slightly outplayed Wilson. The fifth-year quarterback threw for 11-of-19 for 164 yards and a touchdown compared to his counterpart’s 19-of-35 day for 142 yards and one touchdown pass.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday
Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go. Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
Paul Finebaum Calls Out Coach For His 'BS' Statement
After much chatter of him defecting to Auburn, Lane Kiffin signed an extension with Ole Miss. ESPN's Chris Low reported the news after the Rebels' 24-22 loss to Mississippi State. Per Lowe, Kiffin said he didn't want to cause a distraction by announcing his decision before the Egg Bowl. "I...
The Broncos’ latest humiliating loss was a major boon for the Bears and Seahawks’ NFL draft odds
In late November, with many teams well out of the NFL’s playoff chase already, it’s certainly not too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft. One of those teams that are well out of the playoff chase now is Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos. (Let’s be honest, they were probably out of it in early October.) And after another humiliating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday — which included tiffs with defensive linemen and Sam Darnold literally rolling into the end zone — Denver’s latest embarrassment was a terrific gain for two other teams:
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception
The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
Broncos blame game: Fire Hackett, bench Wilson?
Frustration is growing amongst Broncos Country as the team continues to struggle.
Lynden pulls plug on Enumclaw's undefeated season to return to Class 2A championship game
Lions improve to 12-0 and now have a chance to make it back-to-back WIAA titles next weekend
1990s era Seahawks jerseys returning for 2023 NFL season
SEATTLE — The wait is almost over, Seahawks fans. The Seahawks teased the return of its 1990s-era throwback uniforms for the 2023 season as part of the National Football League's (NFL) classic uniform program. The team made the announcement in a video shown on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field...
Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push
SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle's defense was run over again on...
Jacobs caps huge day with TD in OT, Raiders beat Seahawks
SEATTLE (AP) — Once Josh Jacobs slipped past the last line of Seattle's defense, all that was in front of him was open field and a place among the greatest single-game performances in NFL history. Jacobs sprinted 86 yards for a game-ending touchdown and the Las Vegas Raiders won...
Seahawks takeaways: What we learned in 40-34 overtime loss vs. Raiders
SEATTLE — Once division rivals, the Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders now face off sparsely in the NFL regular season. Coming out of Seattle's bye week, it was the underwhelming Raiders who lined up on the other side of the field at Lumen Field. The Seahawks struggled out of...
Huskies Outrun WSU to the Finish Line, Claim Apple Cup in 51-33 Point Fest
The UW piles up 702 yards of total offense in rivalry game.
Kraken rally to beat Ducks 5-4 for 5th straight win
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matty Beniers had a goal and two assists, Daniel Sprong scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Seattle Kraken tied a franchise record with their fifth consecutive victory, 5-4 over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. Jared McCann, Alex Wennberg and...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 0