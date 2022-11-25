Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback
For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: Penguins have shown they can be good but also inconsistent and stubborn
The Penguins had won five straight going into Saturday’s home game vs. Toronto. They reminded us that they could still be a good team. Then, in that game, they reminded us that they could be a bad team. They lost handily, 4-1. A mangled line change gifted Toronto’s Mitch...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tackle Olu Fashanu passing on NFL Draft to stay at Penn State
Olu Fashanu, Penn State’s left tackle who emerged this fall as a first-round NFL Draft prospect, announced Monday that he will return to school in 2023. “For the last three years, I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to be around a group of extremely hardworking individuals,” Fashanu wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “Everyone in this program has pushed me to become a better football player, and more importantly, a better man. Having the opportunity to play in Beaver Stadium in front of the best fans in the world this past year has been great and I will never forget the moments that were created with this team this season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs
CLEVELAND — Jacoby Brissett wasn’t seeking sympathy, and he didn’t want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he’s not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime, and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-17, in Brissett’s final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension.
Pittsburgh Player Violently Slams Helmet To His Forehead, The Bench Squirms In Horror
It was a great night last night if you’re a Pitt Panthers fan. Although the season didn’t quite go as successfully as Pitt had planned, the Panthers whooped the Miami Hurricanes by a final score of 42-16 to finish the regular season 8-4, and it was never even close.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Marvin Jones’ shin-dragging touchdown catch will go down as one of the more memorable plays in Jacksonville Jaguars history. Zay Jones’ 2-point conversion could be up there, too. Trevor Lawrence connected with the Joneses on back-to-back plays in the waning seconds for the most...
Tribune-Review
Mike Tomlin applauds once-demoted Steelers trio of Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, James Pierre
At differing points over the prior two years, running backs Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland and cornerback James Pierre were taking on significant roles for the Pittsburgh Steelers. All, to varying degrees, were demoted by 2022, though. McFarland didn’t make the active roster (he’s on the practice squad), Pierre went...
Tribune-Review
5 things we learned: Kenny Pickett continues to limit mistakes for Steelers in 2nd half of rookie season
Five things we learned from Steelers 24, Colts 17:. Entering the bye week, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett was among the league leaders with eight interceptions. As the calendar flips to December and the Steelers prepare to play their final six games, Pickett remains on eight interceptions. A commonality in all...
Once an afterthought, Edmunds becomes one of Steelers' most reliable defensive players
Terrell Edmunds has gone from a player the Pittsburgh Steelers showed little desire to keep to one that they might not want to move forward without. Over a span of less than a year between spring 2021 and late-April of this year, Edmunds was dealt a series of what could be described as blows to his ego from the Steelers. But after having his fifth-year contract option declined, after not being offered a long-term extension, after being allowed to hit free agency and after waiting six weeks to accept what, for a five-year veteran is a bargain of a contract at $2.54 million for one season, Edmunds arguably has responded with what has been his best pro season.
Comments / 4