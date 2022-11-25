ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Comeback

Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback

For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tackle Olu Fashanu passing on NFL Draft to stay at Penn State

Olu Fashanu, Penn State’s left tackle who emerged this fall as a first-round NFL Draft prospect, announced Monday that he will return to school in 2023. “For the last three years, I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to be around a group of extremely hardworking individuals,” Fashanu wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “Everyone in this program has pushed me to become a better football player, and more importantly, a better man. Having the opportunity to play in Beaver Stadium in front of the best fans in the world this past year has been great and I will never forget the moments that were created with this team this season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

CLEVELAND — Jacoby Brissett wasn’t seeking sympathy, and he didn’t want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he’s not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime, and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-17, in Brissett’s final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension.
CLEVELAND, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Marvin Jones’ shin-dragging touchdown catch will go down as one of the more memorable plays in Jacksonville Jaguars history. Zay Jones’ 2-point conversion could be up there, too. Trevor Lawrence connected with the Joneses on back-to-back plays in the waning seconds for the most...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tribune-Review

Once an afterthought, Edmunds becomes one of Steelers' most reliable defensive players

Terrell Edmunds has gone from a player the Pittsburgh Steelers showed little desire to keep to one that they might not want to move forward without. Over a span of less than a year between spring 2021 and late-April of this year, Edmunds was dealt a series of what could be described as blows to his ego from the Steelers. But after having his fifth-year contract option declined, after not being offered a long-term extension, after being allowed to hit free agency and after waiting six weeks to accept what, for a five-year veteran is a bargain of a contract at $2.54 million for one season, Edmunds arguably has responded with what has been his best pro season.
PITTSBURGH, PA

