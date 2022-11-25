Terrell Edmunds has gone from a player the Pittsburgh Steelers showed little desire to keep to one that they might not want to move forward without. Over a span of less than a year between spring 2021 and late-April of this year, Edmunds was dealt a series of what could be described as blows to his ego from the Steelers. But after having his fifth-year contract option declined, after not being offered a long-term extension, after being allowed to hit free agency and after waiting six weeks to accept what, for a five-year veteran is a bargain of a contract at $2.54 million for one season, Edmunds arguably has responded with what has been his best pro season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO